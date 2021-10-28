On Tuesday, Taylor King Law, a personal injury law firm based in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, celebrated the opening of its new Conway location with a ribbon-cutting event.
Taylor King, founding attorney at the firm, along with members of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and the local community, gathered at the new office in celebration of the firm’s newest expansion.
“We are excited to announce the opening of our new Conway office,” King said. “As one of the largest law firms in the state, we are proud to serve Arkansans as a trusted, local source for legal help and are thankful to be able to provide our services to the incredible residents of Faulkner County.”
Serving Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas for more than 25 years, Taylor King Law advocates for clients in the areas of car, truck or motorcycle accidents, slip and fall injuries, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, traumatic brain injuries, defective product injuries and social security disability claims. With the opening of its new Conway office, the firm is now more accessible to those in Faulkner County and central Arkansas.
“The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed us among its list of incredible local businesses,” King said. “Our team is committed to fueling Conway’s growth and engaging with the community.”
Taylor King Law’s office in Conway is located at 2620 Prince St. Conway, AR 72034 and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit TaylorKingLaw.com/Location/Conway.
