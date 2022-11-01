Tess Taylor visits UCA as artist-in-residence

Tess Taylor's poetry collections have been recognized by the New York Times, the L.A. Times, the Boston Globe and other publications. 

 Submitted photo

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host poet Tess Taylor as artist-in-residence from Thursday, Nov. 3, to Friday, Nov. 4, the university announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.

Taylor will lead a poetry masterclass on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4-5:30 p.m. and host a poetry craft talk on Friday, Nov. 4, from 12-12:50 p.m. Both events will be in Win Thompson Hall, room 331.

