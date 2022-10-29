One Vilonia Middle School math teacher incorporated Halloween into her classroom lessons this week. Mrs. Brewer, a seventh grade math teacher at Vilonia School District, created a haunted house escape room for her students to work on their math skills this week. The haunted house, themed with black lights, glow sticks and a skeleton, required students to solve math problems to escape it.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

