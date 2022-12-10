The 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Jessica Saum visited Vilonia School District on Nov. 29, the teacher announced in a social media post.
Saum, named Arkansas Teacher of the Year for 2022 in October 2021, visited Vilonia and District Special Services Director Jennifer Jensen and spent time with students in Vilonia’s Education Accelerated by Service and Technology program.
“I met creative students, spent time with amazing educators, experienced innovative ideas to inclusive practices and was filled with genuine joy in the special education classrooms,” Saum said via her social media pages. “Vilonia is doing amazing things and I cannot wait to go back.”
As part of her visit, Saum said she got to look at a 3D-printed braille map of one of the district’s buildings.
Just a few days after her visit to Vilonia, Saum visited Greenbrier’s Wooster Elementary School. Just as she said with Vilonia, Saum got to spend time at Wooster working on learning more about the school’s inclusive practices.
In a statement released to their Facebook page, Vilonia School District thanked Saum for visiting.
A special education teacher at Stagecoach Elementary School in Cabot, Saum’s visit to Vilonia came near the end of her term as Teacher of the Year. In October, the Arkansas Department of Education named North Little Rock Middle School Social Studies Teacher Capri Salaam the state’s 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
