The 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Jessica Saum visited Vilonia School District on Nov. 29, the teacher announced in a social media post.

Saum, named Arkansas Teacher of the Year for 2022 in October 2021, visited Vilonia and District Special Services Director Jennifer Jensen and spent time with students in Vilonia’s Education Accelerated by Service and Technology program.

