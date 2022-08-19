Arkansas’ last six Teacher of the Year award recipients released a statement last week in support of increasing teacher pay. The statement, released on Aug. 11, came in the aftermath of the adjournment of the Arkansas State Legislature’s special session last week in which lawmakers decided not to take up the issue of teacher pay.

“As Arkansas Teachers of the Year, we feel strongly that this non-partisan issue of teacher pay needs to remain at the forefront of everyone’s minds – today, tomorrow and every day – until every teacher in every district throughout the state is financially compensated with a salary that truly honors their training, skillset and expertise,” the six teachers wrote in the signed statement. “Increasing teacher salaries across the board will help districts recruit innovative and excited new teachers and help retain the best and the brightest that we already have.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

