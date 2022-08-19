Arkansas’ last six Teacher of the Year award recipients released a statement last week in support of increasing teacher pay. The statement, released on Aug. 11, came in the aftermath of the adjournment of the Arkansas State Legislature’s special session last week in which lawmakers decided not to take up the issue of teacher pay.
“As Arkansas Teachers of the Year, we feel strongly that this non-partisan issue of teacher pay needs to remain at the forefront of everyone’s minds – today, tomorrow and every day – until every teacher in every district throughout the state is financially compensated with a salary that truly honors their training, skillset and expertise,” the six teachers wrote in the signed statement. “Increasing teacher salaries across the board will help districts recruit innovative and excited new teachers and help retain the best and the brightest that we already have.”
Despite a $1.6 billion budget surplus, many lawmakers in the General Assembly were hesitant to support taking up a vote on teacher pay in last week’s special session. Passing a tax cut package and school safety grant appropriation instead, lawmakers opposing bills aimed at tackling an increase in teacher pay expressed a desire to take up the issue in a regular session, as well as wait for the results of an ongoing adequacy study being completed by the State House and Senate Education Committees before proceeding to consider a vote on increasing teacher pay.
House and Senate Democrats, however, pushed for a consideration of teacher pay increases, filing the RAISE Act ahead of the special session. The bill would have used $600 million of the state’s surplus to increase the minimum teacher pay in Arkansas to $42,000, up from the current $36,000. Despite support from Democrats and a handful of Republicans, the bill didn’t proceed beyond filing. The state’s current minimum teacher salary remains ranked 48th in the U.S.
“Noncompetitive teacher salaries continue to cause problems with recruitment and retention efforts across the state,” the Arkansas Teachers of the Year’s statement read. “As a result, many districts and content areas are facing teacher shortages. Teachers, as we all know, are indispensable assets to our state, and their work is symbiotic to the development of our communities.”
On a local level, Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Superintendent Jeff Collum told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview last week that teacher pay is important to both him and CPSD.
“[CPSD’s] base salary is higher than the [state’s] recommended base salary of $42,000,” Collum said. “We’re exceeding the state’s expectations and minimums, but I don’t feel like you can ever pay teachers [and] educators enough. I am 100 percent for anything we can do to constantly raise the bar for all staff. We have to study how we can do it, how it can be sustainable and where we can put the money that helps [CPSD] staff the most.”
The Teachers of the Year statement, which included the signatures of the most recent winner Jessica Saum, Susanna Post, Stacey McAdoo, Randi House, Courtney Cochran and Meghan Ables, warned of the negative impacts a teacher shortage can have on a state and its children.
“Unfortunately, when we are short on teachers, the precious students of Arkansas (and more often than not, the most vulnerable ones) are the ones who end up short-changed,” the teachers wrote, adding that they’re firmly in support of legislation to pay teachers across the state more. “We are united in supporting teachers and helping to ensure that the pay teachers receive is in line with their level of expertise.”
Looking ahead, it’s unclear when the State Legislature will consider pay increases for teachers. The adequacy study, which was the roadblock some legislators referenced in explaining their opposition to taking action during the special session, is due on Nov. 1. The 2023 regular session of the General Assembly, which is the next time legislators will meet and would be the soonest they would be able to consider bills addressing teacher pay, is scheduled to convene on Jan. 9, 2023.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
