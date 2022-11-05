Casey Floyd, a third year graduate student at the University of Central Arkansas, has a new short film that will be playing at the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas put on by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).
Floyd’s film, “Kind Eyes,” is a nearly 12-minute short film following a man named Cody who, after seeking romance on a dating app date and believing he’s finally found it, looks up to see his promising date turn into something else entirely. Taking place in Arkansas, the film was made as part of a project for school.
“It’s a first date that turns into something entirely different,” Floyd said.
Floyd came up with the idea for the film based on a news story he saw a few years ago while living in San Antonio, Texas.
“So basically a couple met together after matching on Tinder to go on their first date and the girl picked up the guy,” he said. “The guy said ‘hey can you go stop at this bank real quick so I can get some money from the ATM for our date?’”
The man then robbed the bank, ran outside to the car and forced the girl at gunpoint to be his getaway driver.
“I was really fascinated with the hour before that, so my film is kind of a reimagining of that news story,” Floyd said.
With this reimagining of that story, Floyd hopes that when viewers see it, the film can spark conversation.
“The movies I like best are the ones that make me need to go get pizza or coffee with friends and talk through what it means,” he said. “My film kind of has a very open ending that encourages people to go talk about what would happen next and why.”
One thing about the film that Floyd was very excited about was the opportunity to work with a familiar face while shooting the project.
“I was a high school teacher for five years and one of my former students is now an actor in Hollywood,” he said. “I got to fly him in and act in this film for me. A week later he’s headlining a show in Disney+.”
That former student turned actor is Braeden De La Garza, who plays the lead in the film and was a part of the reality-fiction-blended series on Disney+ called “The Quest” that premiered on the streaming service over the summer.
Floyd first fell in love with film as a kid thanks to his mother first getting him interesting in the art form.
“My mom used to take me to the movie theater when I was a kid and we’d stay there hopping from theater to theater,” he said. “Movies are the art form of the working class, and I like movies.”
What made the former teacher want to pursue a career in filmmaking was the collaboration the art form provided.
“I really enjoy working as a team,” he said. “I’ve always liked to be creative, but this is the one art form where I’m kind of free to lean on other people to kind of help out where I fall short. The collaboration and teamwork you find in sports can also be found in filmmaking in a way.”
Floyd has shown his new film to his friends and family and he said that they’ve all enjoyed it.
“They’re kind of baffled that I made something that looks kind of professional,” he said. “It’s surprising when somebody in your family becomes a halfway decent filmmaker, if I guess I’m going to call myself halfway decent.”
Now officially a filmmaker, Floyd’s short film “Kind Eyes” will play at Filmland: Arkansas at 10 a.m. Sunday at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock alongside five other short film as part of the festival’s Arkansas Student Shorts selection. Admission is $15.
“I was really excited to be part of Filmland,” he said. “It’s kind of one of the bigger, more headlining festivals in the state or even in this region of the county.”
Floyd said he is already in post production on his next project which is a 15-minute short based on his experience as a teacher.
“I made a film with a goal of showcasing what it’s like to be a teacher in modern America right now and the things that they have to deal with,” he said.
