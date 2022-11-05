Casey Floyd, a third year graduate student at the University of Central Arkansas, has a new short film that will be playing at the fifth annual Filmland: Arkansas put on by the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS).

Floyd’s film, “Kind Eyes,” is a nearly 12-minute short film following a man named Cody who, after seeking romance on a dating app date and believing he’s finally found it, looks up to see his promising date turn into something else entirely. Taking place in Arkansas, the film was made as part of a project for school.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.