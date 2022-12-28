A teacher’s assistant has pleaded guilty to three counts of production of child pornography. Augustus “Gus” Shenker, 22, of Little Rock, who was initially charged in a criminal complaint in May 2021 and indicted in June 2021, pleaded guilty Tuesday before United States District Judge Lee P. Rudofsky.

In May 2021, FBI received a cyber tip that Dropbox user Augustus Shenker, using an email address that contained his name, possessed seven videos containing child pornography. Investigators determined Shenker’s address and learned that he was employed at Miss Selma’s School in Little Rock, an early education school with children from 18 months old to fifth grade.

