If you're looking for a tee-rrific activity to do with your family, friends or even co-workers, then a Toad Suck-themed, 18-hole miniature golf course is now open in Conway.
The complex features five different water features, a cornhole challenge, a clubhouse with a full-service concession stand, an arcade, and an awesome party room that's perfect for birthday parties.
Conway couple Kim Slaughter and Johnny Miller officially opened Toad Suck Mini Golf located at 500 US-64 in Conway at the beginning of October. They hope to be instrumental in attracting other businesses to the community and offering a new family-fun experience for all to enjoy.
"This is how it started — we bought the land to build my husband Johnny a shop for Conway Remodeling-Central Arkansas and storage units but then one night God spoke to our hearts," owner Kim Slaughter said. "We needed to do something different with the land. We thought Conway needed more recreation and entertainment.
"I remembered going through CALI (Conway Area Leadership Institute) and learning how important it is to have attractions when trying to grow a city and attract businesses. By morning, we knew we had to do our part. It was a very long road but we finally got there and my heart is happy.
"I can't thank FAB&T enough for believing in us and their desire to support the community. Don Bradley was our biggest cheerleader for six months, never giving up on us. Most importantly however is a big thank you to the community that we wanted to serve. Your words of encouragement kept us going. So many times I was in tears trying to make it happen and many times I just wanted to do storage buildings. I knew that I could not give up on my community. I am overwhelmed with emotions now that it is all done. I honestly can't believe it. I look at the pictures and just smile."
Toad Suck Mini Golf will host its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting for the course at noon Oct. 23 with guest speakers Sen. Jason Rapert and Mayor Bart Castleberry. There will be music, prizes, giveaways, food and more.
“Bring your friends and family and come celebrate with us,” Slaughter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.