A local teen accused of attempting to kill his adoptive parents by setting their Conway home on fire as they slept will undergo a mental evaluation next month.
Titus Patrick Jordan was 17 years old when he allegedly set fire to his adoptive parents’ Duncan Street residence on Aug. 26, 2019. Jordan, who turned 18 on Feb. 6, was transferred from juvenile detention to Unit I last week.
Unit I is used to house the county’s most violent offenders and accused suspects in cases involving murder, rape, aggravated robbery and assault along with other violent charges.
Jordan, who was charged in September as an adult, faces two attempted capital murder charges and one count of arson for allegedly setting fire to the Conway home.
The teenage defendant appeared in shackles Monday morning before Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. for a brief status hearing in his case.
During the hearing, 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews said Jordan is currently scheduled to be evaluated on March 24 by Arkansas State Hospital staff.
Per the defense team’s request, Braswell ordered on Jan. 6 that Jordan undergo a fitness to proceed evaluation.
Defense attorney James F. Lane said he did not want to move forward at this time with a criminal responsibility examination, noting such evaluation “is premature.”
To give hospital staff time to evaluate Jordan and make their determination on his fitness to proceed standing, Braswell said he would schedule the next pretrial hearing in Jordan’s case for May 18.
The case stems from an Aug. 26 incident where Titus is accused of setting fire to and destroying Gage and Katie Jordan’s home as the couple slept.
The couple woke up to the smell of smoke during the early morning hours and found that the exterior exits of their home were up in flames and their adopted son was missing. The Jordans had fostered Titus prior to adopting him in October 2018.
Since the incident, Titus was issued a no contact order that bars him from communicating with Gage and Katie. The 17-year-old, who has pleaded not guilty to the felony case, is also being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
At first, the teen told detective Hayden Schmitt that he set fire to the Duncan Street residence because he was upset his parents did not come looking for him when he ran away three nights prior. The 17-year-old claimed he planned to set himself on fire after setting the house on fire so that the couple that adopted him would be “emotionally hurt like him,” according to the affidavit.
Schmitt interviewed the teen the next day, pointing out that his previous statement did not seem likely because he fled the home with a suitcase that had “enough clothing to sustain him for a long period of time.” The detective also questioned Jordan about a dream he reportedly told his adoptive mother about the Saturday (Aug. 24) before the house fire, which was Monday, Aug. 26. According to the affidavit, Jordan told his mother he had a dream about the house bringing down, “and that he was the only person to survive.”
“He changed his story several times throughout the interview, but he did admit that he did want his parents to die,” Schmitt wrote in his report. “(Jordan also admitted that) he came up with and excited his plan to burn the house down.”
