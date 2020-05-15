The defense attorney representing a 19-year-old accused of planning to shoot 29 rounds at Conway High School before killing himself is asking a circuit judge to consider lowering the teen’s bond.
TL Adam Ham was arrested on Feb. 24 after a counselor alerted authorities that the 19-year-old had an “explicitly detailed” plan to shoot up the school, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The counselor would meet with Ham at the junior high school building every day and said that the teen “only speaks of shooting up the school and killing his father.”
The teen had reportedly told his counselor he would use his rifle and bring 30 rounds with him to school so that he could “take out 29 and save the last one for me.”
According to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against Ham, the 19-year-old also told his counselor “he has been ruled mentally incompetent and would not serve time if caught. He said that if he doesn’t graduate, he will definitely shoot up the school, and wants to complete this before the end of the year, which [at the time was] in a few months.”
A district judge had ordered on Feb. 27 that the 19-year-old would remain behind bars in lieu of a $100,000 and banned the teen from stepping foot on any school campus.
Online records show the teen was ultimately charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, and threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property, a Class C felony, following the incident.
Defense attorney Otto R. Fry on Tuesday filed a motion requesting the court consider lowering Ham’s bond.
In the request, the defense attorney said he believed the bond currently imposed against Ham is excessive and that his family has strong ties to the community, which would help ensure he would appear in court should he be able to post bond.
“He is requesting at this time that his bond be reduced from $100,000 to the sum of $5,000, which the Defendant believes is adequate security under the circumstances of the charges along with his lack of felony criminal history and ties to the community,” the motion reads in part.
Senior deputy prosecutor John Hout objected to the defense team’s request in a response filed Wednesday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
“There has been no change of circumstance from the initial bond hearing to justify the lowering of the defendant’s bond,” Hout’s motion reads in part.
A hearing in Ham’s case is currently scheduled to be held before Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. at 9 a.m. Monday.
