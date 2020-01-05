The defense attorney representing a teen charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly trying to burn his adoptive parents’ home down has asked that his client be mentally evaluated.
Titus Patrick Jordan, 17, is charged as an adult with arson and two counts of attempted capital murder after he reportedly admitted to setting his adoptive parents’ Conway home on fire early in the morning in mid-August.
James Franklin Lane, who represents Jordan, requested in October that the 17-year-old’s case be moved to juvenile court. However, he said he did not immediately want a hearing because he wanted to consider whether he wanted his client mentally evaluated first.
The defense attorney on Friday filed a motion in Faulkner County Circuit Court stating he “intends to rely on the defense of fitness to proceed or lack of criminal responsibility.”
Along with his notice, Lane filed two subsequent motions formally requesting Jordan be evaluated under both prongs – fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility – under state mental evaluations.
During a fitness to proceed evaluation, the examiner will determine if a defendant is capable of understanding the court process and able to assist his attorney in building a defense. A criminal responsibility evaluation allows the examiner to determine if the suspect has a mental disease or defect that affects his ability to aid his counsel.
According to the motions filed Friday morning, Lane believes there is “a reasonable suspicion that … (Jordan) is not fit to proceed to trial.”
A hearing in Jordan’s case is currently set for 1:30 p.m. Monday in Courtroom 3A at the Justice Building in Conway.
The case against Jordan stems from an Aug. 26 incident, where he allegedly set fire to and caused thousands of dollars in damages to Gage and Katie Jordan’s Duncan Street residence.
The teen’s adoptive father told police he woke up as the couple’s home began to fill up with smoke and soon found “a charred washcloth on one of the burners on the kitchen stove.”
When the couple woke up to find portions of their house had been set on fire, they also realized their son was missing. According to the affidavit, the teen’s window was left open and a plastic chair that had been set on fire was pushed up against the side of the house underneath it.
In the hallway, police found a box that was “covered with some sort of oily substance,” the affidavit states.
The Conway Fire Department was called to assess the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 26. Authorities located several scorched spots throughout the couple’s home, the report states.
Along with the damages caused by the fire, the couple noted that a PlayStation 4 gaming system was also missing.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
