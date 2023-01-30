A Conway teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Van Buren County on Friday morning, the Arkansas State Police said in a report.
Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, 19-year-old Parker Joseph Boyd of Conway died when the 2003 Chevrolet he was driving near Southside on Highway 65 in Van Buren County “crossed the center left turn lane and oncoming traffic exiting the roadway to the left,” according to the report.
“The front [of Boyd’s vehicle] collided with a culvert causing the vehicle to overturn. [The vehicle] came to a final rest in the southbound roadway ditch facing west.”
Authorities described the weather as clear and the road as dry at the time of the crash.
Boyd’s death was the 41st fatality on Arkansas roadways so far in 2023 according to preliminary data.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.