After learning the floral arrangements at a family member’s wedding rehearsal would be tossed in the trash, one 15-year-old took it upon himself to use the flowers to send positive messages to local nursing home residents.
Joseph Huwe of Bigelow, who is also an Eagle Scout out of Troop 392, said that when he found the floral décor would be thrown away after the rehearsal that he decided to gather the arrangements.
Though he wasn’t exactly sure what his next move would be, the 15-year-old said he “knew [he] could do something with them.”
It didn’t take long for Huwe to become inspired to send inspirational messages to residents at local senior living centers.
With help from his parents and grandparents, the teen attached hand-written messages onto flowers and delivered 300 flowers on Friday to senior centers in Conway.
“Every flower had a little not that said: You are loved,” Huwe told the Log Cabin Democrat, adding that he wanted to remind the senior residents that while they cannot have in-person visits with family due to COVID-19 restrictions, they are still loved. “I just felt like it needed to be done by someone.”
The 15-year-old stopped by five senor living centers — Heritage Living Center, Salem Place Nursing & Rehabilitation, Village Park of Conway, Brookdale Senior Living and St. Andrew’s Place — and dropped off a total of 300 flowers on Friday.
The gift brought smiles to residents’ faces, staff said.
Selex Nelson, the activity assistant at Salem Place, said the residents’ faces “lit up” when they received their flowers.
Residents at Brookdale smiled as staff members handed them the flowers Friday evening, sales manager Malissa Ellis said.
“It was so refreshing to see the smiles these flowers put on our residents’ faces,” she said. “COVID has been a trying time for all of us, this kind gesture was greatly appreciated and such a morale lifter.”
