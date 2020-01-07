An attorney representing a teen accused of arson and attempted murder has withdrawn his request to have the 17-year-old undergo a criminal responsibility evaluation.
Titus Patrick Jordan appeared Monday afternoon before Circuit Judge Troy Braswell alongside his two attorneys, James Franklin Lane and Lynn Plemmons, for a hearing regarding his recent request to have both a fitness to proceed and criminal responsibility examination conducted.
Lane previously told court officials he wanted to schedule a transfer hearing in hopes of having his client’s case moved to juvenile court but said he wanted to consider filing for a fitness to proceed motion first. On Friday, the defense counsel representing Jordan formally filed a request to receive both mental examinations. However, Lane withdrew his request to have Jordan undergo a criminal responsibility evaluation at this time.
Jordan’s attorney said he believes the request for a criminal responsibility evaluation “is premature” at this point.
Braswell approved the request to move forward with ordering a fitness to proceed evaluation in the teen’s case.
The results of the 17-year-old’s fitness to proceed evaluation will determine whether the defense counsel wants to also seek a criminal responsibility screening, Lane said Monday afternoon.
Jordan is currently charged as an adult with arson and two counts of attempted capital murder after he reportedly admitted to setting his adoptive parents’ Conway home on fire early in the morning in mid-August.
The teen’s parents woke up to a house filled with smoke on the morning in question, according to the probable cause affidavit filed against Jordan.
According to a statement he gave Conway officer Hayden Schmitt, the teen doused gasoline around every exit to prevent his adoptive parents from escaping the blaze.
Gage and Katie Jordan were not injured during the incident and have since moved out of the Duncan Street residence.
Thanks to donations from the community, the home has been renovated following the Aug. 26 incident.
Titus is scheduled next to appear Feb. 24 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a hearing to update the court on the status of his mental evaluation. Lane told Braswell it was an “excellent idea” to set a status hearing for February, adding that it helps both parties to keep a “close watch on the case.”
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
