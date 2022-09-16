Tekayla Dixon named CPSD's fourth Core Values Champion

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Tekayla Dixon the district’s fourth Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
A coworker nominated Dixon, a special education teacher at Conway Junior High School (CJHS), for the honor because of her attitude and ability to help students succeed.
“Ms. Dixon is new to CJHS this year,” the coworker wrote in their nomination of Dixon. “She always has a smile on her face and has such a positive attitude. I have seen her go the extra mile for students [by] working one-to-one to make connections with those who are struggling. She wants each of her students to succeed.”
CPSD chooses employees to receive the Core Values Champion award based off their commitment to demonstrating the district’s core values, Kendrick said in a previous interview with the Log Cabin. Dixon’s nominator went on to discuss how Dixon practices the district’s core values every day.
“She thinks outside the box, and gets the job done with a smile on her face,” the nominator wrote. “She is a blessing to work with and it is a joy to watch her teach. She is a welcome new addition to our building who captivates better together at CJHS.”
CPSD Superintendent Jeff Collum presented Dixon with a sign commemorating her honor in the hallways of CJHS on Wednesday. CPSD posted a video of the presentation to the district’s Facebook page.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
