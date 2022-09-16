Tekayla Dixon named CPSD's fourth Core Values Champion

Collum (right) presented Dixon (left) with the Core Values Champion honor in the hallways of CJHS on Wednesday.

 Submitted photo

Conway Public Schools (CPSD) has named Tekayla Dixon the district’s fourth Core Values Champion, CPSD spokesman Heather Kendrick told the Log Cabin on Wednesday.

A coworker nominated Dixon, a special education teacher at Conway Junior High School (CJHS), for the honor because of her attitude and ability to help students succeed.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.