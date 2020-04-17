GREENBRIER — Fifteen people were tested Friday for the novel coronavirus at the temporary drive-thru clinic stationed in Greenbrier.
Natural State Laboratories teamed up with Dr. Alyson Fish of Family First Primary Care in Greenbrier as well as city leaders to organize a one-day, temporary COVID-19 testing site to help screen area residents.
Kevin Mallett, a Natural State Laboratories representative, said 17 people took advantage of the drive-thru clinic and that 15 of them were tested onsite.
The Arkansas-based genetic lab has also set up testing sites in Arkadelphia, Crossett, De Queen, Little Rock, Magnolia and Texarkana and plans to continue making tests available to Arkansas residents.
“We do these all over,” Mallett told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We’re just trying to do our part as far as locating where the virus is and [learning] how to fight it.”
The temporary drive-thru testing site was available to anyone who appeared to have symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, chills, a cough, sore throat shortness of breath or other lower respiratory symptoms.
Testing was also available to anyone who:
Has come in close contact with another person who has either tested positive for COVID-19 or is suspected of having the novel coronavirus and is on quarantine.
Recently traveled to another country where COVID-19 is endemic.
Was exposed to the coronavirus in a public place or at a facility where COVID-19 is spreading – a nursing home, dormitory, day care center along with other community locations.
The Natural State Laboratories representative said he recommends residents stay home unless necessary and that they continue washing their hands often.
Test results should take 48-78 hours to come in and will be sent to each of the 15 electronically. Data collected during the drive-thru clinic will also be sent to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Though the drive-thru clinic did not test a significant amount of people Friday, Mallett said he was satisfied with the number of tests that were conducted.
“If we can test 10 people, it gets us a footprint further to see where the virus is,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.