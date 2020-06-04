A Tennessee woman was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison after admitting she drove to Conway in October 2018 and stabbed another woman in the 10Box Cost-Plus parking lot.
LaTonya Kellem, 41, on Nashville, Tennessee, was charged with attempted capital murder, first-degree battery and two counts of third-degree battery after she drove to Conway from the Gold Strike Casino, located just outside of Memphis, to attack Tawana Williams on Oct. 14, 2018.
The Tennessee woman was scheduled to stand trial in mid-May but instead announced she was willing to plead guilty to attempted capital murder and first-degree battery charges in exchange for 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Holding the 41-year-old accountable for purposefully driving to Conway to harm the victim helped bring justice to Williams, 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews said Thursday afternoon.
“Ms. Kellem attempted to execute a very specific and well-planned murder in the heart of Conway. Her actions were heinous and almost resulted in the death of another human being,” Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Thanks to the hard work of the Conway Police Department, specifically detective Austin Hodges, and deputy prosecutor Cortney Kennedy, justice was served today with the full participation of the innocent victim in this case.”
After the sentencing hearing, Williams spent a few minutes with and thanked the Conway officers who worked the case against Kellem.
“Williams is thankful for the officers and the work of the prosecutors in this case who helped her get justice,” CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said after Williams met with four Conway officers on Thursday.
Previous testimony in the case against Kellem revealed she wore rubber gloves, a face mask and also switched the license plate on her vehicle before driving to Conway to attack Williams.
The fact that Kellem drove from a casino in Tennessee to Conway to begin searching for her ex-boyfriend before locating the woman she believed was his new girlfriend in the 10Box parking lot showed that Kellem acted deliberately, psychologist Ed Stafford testified in January. He also said her actions were “purposeful” because she switched her license plate, wore a mask and had on two pairs of gloves when she began stabbing Williams.
Kellem had parked her vehicle in front of Conway Glass Tinting Inc. before walking over to the grocery store parking lot and waiting for Williams to leave the store, according to the felony probable cause affidavit that was filed against her.
Those who witnessed the incident said they saw Kellem pacing in the parking lot prior to the attack but “did not pay much attention to her” until they saw her chase after the victim.
Two men — Tony Mcanally, who was sitting in his truck, and Jimmy Dodson, a local cab driver — “ran through the small crowd of people, who were filming [the attack] instead of helping,” and got the knife away from Kellem after she began attacking Williams with a hammer and a knife, according to reports.
Williams suffered several lacerations and was “bleeding profusely” following the attack.
Officer Jim Pfrenger drove the victim to the Conway Regional Medical Center after she said she was “feeling light headed and a very dizzy” following the attack.
Prior to driving the Conway woman to the hospital, officers on scene had her sit in a patrol car “due to how bad [she] was bleeding.”
In his report, Pfrenger said he decided to drive Williams to the hospital because of “how bad [she] was bleeding in the back of my vehicle, the ambulance not [being] on scene, and due to not hearing any sirens” nearing the scene.
Kellem must serve one-quarter (seven and a half years) of her sentence before being eligible for parole.
