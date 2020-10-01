Eleven witnesses were called to the stand Thursday to testify in the capital murder case against a 20-year-old Pine Bluff man accused of kidnapping a Wooster woman from the Conway Commons shopping center and stomping on the 72-year-old woman until she died on July 7, 2018.
“Yes! That’s my wife. That’s Elvia,” Helmut Fragstein cried out when 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews held up a photo of Elvia Fragstein captured by surveillance footage the day the Wooster woman went missing.
Helmut spent his 82nd birthday answering questions on Thursday about what Crews described as the Wooster resident’s “worst nightmare.” Helmut and Elvia would have celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary later this month if her life had not been cut short in July 2018.
The two met by chance in Madrid, Spain, and almost instantly fell in love, Helmut previously told the Log Cabin Democrat. Elvia, who was born in a small town in Columbia, married the German engineer on Oct. 20, 2000. The two retired in Wooster in 2002.
The day Elvia disappeared started off just as any other day, Helmut said.
Elvia woke up first and started a pot of coffee and prepared breakfast — a muffin for Helmut and a bowl of oatmeal for herself, the woman’s now-82-year-old husband said.
After the two enjoyed their morning meal, Helmut went out to the couple’s shop to work on a project. Around noon, Elvia left their Wooster home to go shopping in Conway.
The 72-year-old woman kissed her husband and gave him what would become their last hug before setting out to go shopping at Palarm Creek Liquor, the Kroger on Salem Road and TJ Maxx & HomeGoods.
Helmut said he was washing up for dinner when he realized his wife had not returned home that evening. According to his testimony, Elvia planned to be back home by 5 p.m. for dinner.
By 8 p.m., the Wooster resident said his concerns had grown and that he began reaching out to see if Elvia had stopped by to see one of their friends. He could not call her because she’d left her cell phone at home.
Helmut decided to report Elvia missing. However, he said he was turned away by Conway police because the couple lived in Wooster. Helmut testified that he called 911 shortly after midnight to file a missing persons report with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office.
FCSO Investigator Andy Cook began gathering information about Elvia from Helmut that night. The investigator said he gathered details on July 8, 2018, from bank transactions that Helmut pulled showing the last places Elvia stopped at before her disappearance.
From there, Cook said he went to Kroger to view surveillance footage before heading over to the Conway Commons shopping center to review security footage at TJ Maxx.
Four days into the investigation, Cook said another investigator saw a social media post shared by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a body that was spotted by a farmer on Gibb Anderson Road.
The body was soon identified as Elvia’s remains, he said.
Robert Johnson, a farmer from Grady, said he was driving along Gibb Anderson Road in a tractor when he spotted Elvia’s body on July 11, 2018. Johnson testified that he’d noticed a “foul” smell out on the farmland the day prior but was not quite sure where there smell originated from until he spotted Elvia’s body in the ditch.
The 20th Judicial District prosecutor and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout began setting out a timeline for the jury during Thursday’s testimony using timestamps from the surveillance footage provided by Bradley Moore, who was the loss prevention officer at Target at the time Elvia went missing, and also information from a state trooper who ran the tags off the Wooster woman’s silver 2013 Honda CR-V when it passed by him around 5 p.m. on the day in question.
Trooper Kevin Helm said he ran the license plate at 5 p.m. near mile marker 27 along Interstate 530, which is about 27 miles from Little Rock.
According to the timestamp on the surveillance videos, Tacori D. Mackrell, who was 18 years old at the time, and his younger cousin, Robert L. Smith III, who was 16, were spotted outside the Target and TJ Maxx area shortly after 2:40 p.m. Elvia’s vehicle started to leave the parking lot around 3:47 p.m. July 7.
Mackrell and Smith drove to the shopping center in a blue PT Cruiser. It was Smith’s mother’s vehicle. Smith’s mother drove to Conway that day to play bingo, Crews said.
Crews told jurors during opening statements that Elvia “suffered a very brutal, violent death,” adding that the Wooster woman likely suffered for about an hour before she died.
Authorities believe the Wooster woman suffered for about an hour, because Mackrell told police he last heard Elvia gasp for air near "the big rocks" between Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Crews said.
The Wooster woman had eight broken ribs, her throat was crushed and she also suffered “a high-impact blow to [her] cervical spine” during the attack, Crews said.
The 20th Judicial District prosecutor said the Pine Bluff cousins “hunted and stalked Elvia” before claiming her as their victim.
Defense attorney William “Bill” James Jr. did not deny during opening statements that his client played a critical role in Elvia’s death.
“Tacori Mackrell was a part of this,” he said.
Though his client played a role in the kidnapping, James said the incident was “not as intricate as the prosecution believes.” He did say that things “got out of hand. It got ugly; she died.”
Growing up, Mackrell did not have the proper parental guidance, James said.
Mackrell’s father was 65 years old and his mother did not take good care of him, the defense attorney said. The Pine Bluff man later spend about a year and a half in the Division of Youth Services, but he didn’t follow the rules well.
“He’s basically a feral cat … both his parents [died] before he [went] to DYS,” James said.
The defense attorney cited issues with nature vs. nurture and asked jurors to keep an open mind as testimony continues over the next two weeks.
Testimony in the death-penalty trial against Mackrell will resume at 9 a.m. Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
