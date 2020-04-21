Testing in moving the state toward opening up was the central theme in Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Tuesday press briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining the governor was Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and the chair of the governor’s recently formed Economic Task Force, Steuart Walton.
Arkansas has 2,227 infections, up 304 from Monday’s 1,923, an exceptional increase. Hutchinson explained, as he and Smith had cautioned in previous briefings would be the case, that this spike was due to testing of the Cummins Prison population. Cummins inmates represented 262 of the 304 of Tuesday’s reported cases.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 infection are at 93, down seven from Monday, with one additional death the past 24 hours, leading to a total of 43. Eight hundred and nine in the state have recovered, up 60 from Monday’s number.
Absent the Cummins spike, Arkansas continues to show a downturn in cases. The governor also presented a sample of central Arkansan counties, Pulaski, Jefferson and Garland, showing an overall downturn in those locations. Trend lines were also going down in other Arkansas counties, Hutchinson said. This was important in showing the state had no hot spots, the governor explained.
A further spike in cases is anticipated as additional Cummins tests are entered into the state’s database – a manual process – as well as the results of additional testing currently underway by the Centers for Disease Control and the federal prison in Forrest City.
Smith said that Cummins had 670 positive cases of COVID-19, plus 10 staff members who were infected. While all anticipated tests have been run at that facility, the results are still being entered into the state database.
At a news conference last week Smith said the VA labs were being used to run the Cummins tests, which helped speed throughput, but due to that lab not having an electronic connection to the state system, results had to be entered manually.
Smith indicated in the Tuesday briefing that results are faxed to the state from the VA lab, then manually entered, creating a reporting delay.
The governor announced Tuesday’s signing of an executive order creating a working group to analyze and increasing testing capacity in Arkansas. The group is charged with three points, of meeting short term goals, the challenges in meeting those goals, and meeting the long-term testing goals
“We have to do more testing,” the governor said.
Among challenges the state is currently facing in increasing its testing capacity is finding appropriate testing agents and developing a resupply line for the agents and related needs.
At this past Saturday’s conference, the governor presented an Abbott Labs testing machine the state wanted to put into service both to increase capacity and speed throughput, but to date has not been able to find the necessary testing agents to use that machine.
The governor said he expected testing would still be a requirement into the Fall.
Relative to testing, the governor was asked about a map he displayed in Monday’s press conference, indicating that Arkansas was a national leader in per capita testing. After the news conference several sources questioned the maps accuracy, since it showed Arkansas ahead of several other states with better per-capita numbers.
The governor said he had gotten the map from the White House yesterday and took the blame for not looking at it more closely before using it to assert a high number of tests.
The map “could be speaking to capacity,” the governor said, since Arkansas has four labs in the state.
“We don’t have sufficient testing in Arkansan and we need to do more,” he said.
Walton was introduced, and spoke briefly on the goals of the economic task force. The task force’s initial goal was to develop an initial set of recommendations for the governor by May 4, the proposed day for the Phase I opening up of the state, with an interim plan by end of May, and a final plan in June.
The plan would be proposing “strategic recommendations” needed to help the state return its economy to pre-pandemic levels.
To a question, Walton and especially Hutchinson downplayed any idea that barber shops and salons would re-open during the Phase I period. Hutchinson pointed to the lack of social distancing in such environments as the limiting factor. As such, a review of what could be done to assure health and protective measures needed would need to take place before a re-opening of such businesses.
Smith also clarified that barber shops and salons would not be a Phase I re-opening.
Hutchinson and Smith both were hesitant to discuss Phase II or subsequent phases in opening the state. Smith said that numbers would be closely reviewed, and “if case numbers drop” Phase II – a further loosening of restrictions – would take place around 14 days after Phase I. Phase III would follow, although a specific timeline for that was not given.
Smith also said that as opening up was phased, if new infection numbers began to trend up, it might require “a pause or step back” from fulling implementing a phase until infection rates were under control.
Hutchinson said the problem was not just re-opening businesses – some of which closed not by government mandate, but because of business down-turn – but to reinvigorate the demand, including people feeling safe going into different businesses as the pandemic’s hoped-for receding takes place.
