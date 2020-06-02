With May COVID-19 testing exceeding goals, plans for continued and increased testing in the state was outlined at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Monday COVID-19 response news briefing. The briefing was held in Rogers, in northwest Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas has been identified as currently the area with the highest case growth in the state, and statistics and strategies for confronting that area were discussed.
The governor was joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith. Also in attendance was Dr. Jose Romero, who will be taking over for Smith as interim secretary of health once Smith leaves his position Aug. 28.
Since Sunday, Arkansas has recorded 190 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 7,443 cases recorded. Since Sunday, hospitalizations have increased by six to 121, with 27 currently on ventilator. No additional deaths have been recorded since Sunday, leaving the toll at 133.
Recoveries are listed as 5,401, this up 126 since Sunday.
Since Sunday, 3,798 COVID-19 tests were given, returning a 6 percent positivity rate. The goal for May of performing 60,000 tests in Arkansas, equating to 2 percent of the state population, was exceeded with 80,088 tests performed over that month, the governor said.
In June, the goal is to test all nursing home residents and staff, Hutchinson said. Smith added to that goal, with a call for 120,000 tests in June, equating to 4 percent of the state’s population. He compared this to Tennessee, which had tested 3.8 percent of its population in May.
Testing was critical in order to identify chains of transmission, Smith said.
Smith said the northwest region of the state was still lagging behind the rest of the state in testing, with 281 tests for every 10,000 of the population, compared to 442 for every 10,000 as the state average. Testing in northwest Arkansas was returning a 5.8 percent positivity rate, Smith said.
Currently northwest Arkansas has 985 active cases, of which 43 percent was in the Latino community. Benton County had 608 of those cases, which was drawn from 49 percent of the Latino community. Of those 608 cases, 268 were currently active, Smith said.
Of the active cases, 28 percent were from people working in the poultry industry, and 63 percent were people who lived in the city of Rogers. Of the infected poultry workers, 73 percent of that group was in the Latino community.
Smith and Hutchinson both spoke to outreach efforts in what they described as minority communities, naming both Latino and Marshallese, which included outreach through community leaders, such as church pastors and doctors, to encourage testing and distribute testing information.
One of the concerns in the communities, Hutchinson said, was the cost of testing even knowing the testing was free. The concern was that if someone was tested and found to be infected, they would no longer be able to work, and lose income. Hutchinson said “adjustment and progress” would be made in this area.
Hutchinson and Smith were complimentary to the efforts being made in poultry processing firms in the northwest, both to be proactive in protecting workers, as well as engaging in testing and education of workers.
This included plants which were sending workers home with masks and cleaning materials in order to promote a more robust public health environment. In other cases plants were testing everyone including job applicants, Smith said.
