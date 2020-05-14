The COVID-19 testing initiative announced earlier in the month was the central topic of the Wednesday COVID-19 news briefing by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The governor also fielded questions regarding a Forth Smith concert venue and an event it has planned for this weekend, against state directives, and long-term planning for coronavirus response, including absentee voting.
Hutchinson was joined by Department of Health Secretary Nate Smith, President and CEO of the Arkansas Hospitals Association Bo Ryall and CEO of Community Health Centers of Arkansas LaShannon Spenser.
Arkansas had 4,236 COVID-19 cases reported as of Wednesday afternoon, up 72 since Tuesday. Hospitalizations are up to 64, an increase in two since Tuesday and 13 are on ventilators, up one since Tuesday. Two more people in Arkansas have died from the virus, bringing that total to 97. As of Wednesday, 3,227 have recovered.
Currently, 51 nursing homes have either a staff member or resident infected, with a total of 316 residents infected, up 17 from Tuesday, and 176 staff infected, this up two from Tuesday.
Cummins Prison, the site of an early hot-spot breakout in the state, had no new cases reported. Three additional cases have been recorded at the federal corrections institute in Forrest City, up three from Tuesday. Forrest City, as a federal prison, is being tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Smith said. That testing is expected to wrap up Thursday.
The Randall Williams Unit, part of the state prison system’s Pine Bluff complex, has 48 inmates and two staff infected at that 106-bed facility, Smith said.
Smith provided demographics showing the largest group for infections in the state were those 25-44 years old, representing 38.7 percent of cases. The 65 and-over group represented 15.9 percent of the cases in the state, but also accounted for 71.6 percent of the deaths due to COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Since Tuesday, 2,278 tests have been recorded, and a total of 23,949 have been recorded for the month of May. To date, the state has recorded 73,215 tests.
Of the 2,278 tests since Tuesday, a 2.2 percent positivity rate was returned.
Hutchinson, in presenting these numbers, spoke again of his goal of 60,000 tests in Arkansas in May.
Testing was important, Hutchinson said, not just to reflect where the state is now, but to look to the long term in order to have the infrastructure in place.
“We want to make sure we have the testing infrastructure in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “If we’re at war, radar tells us where the enemy is on the horizon. Testing is our radar system.
“We have to learn how to live and manage and work through COVID-19 in the next year [until there is a vaccine].”
Smith said while the state is making good progress on the 60,000 tests in May goal, part of that goal was not boosting numbers but using testing as a strategic means, to identify trouble areas.
Smith and Hutchinson referred to a map showing two counties in Arkansas with more than 100 cases, Pulaski and Saint Francis counties, followed by Jefferson, Lincoln, Craighead and Mississippi counties with 70-99 cases. Per the map, most Arkansas counties had fewer than five cases, with most at zero cases.
This identification of problem areas informed public health response, Smith said.
With the growing emphasis on testing and testing infrastructure, Hutchinson announced a partnership with Community Health Centers for it to begin processing 2,000 tests per week, up from its current rate of about 200.
Spenser said the centers were setting up drive-through or tent screening facilities, further announcing that tests were free if someone did not have insurance. This was in keeping with Community Health Centers mission of providing quality health care where no other services are provided, she said.
Spenser said it was important not just for people to be tested, but that people still needed to take care of themselves in making primary care appointments.
She said her organization was working with a number of faith leaders in order to drive Sunday testing.
Hutchinson, in introducing Spenser, said he was happy to hear Spenser and Smith quickly agree that the Department of Health would be able to supply testing supplies if the centers did not have enough. Later in the conference Smith said the Centers for Disease Control had provided enough supplies for the state to perform up to 90,000 tests in May.
Ryall echoed Spenser’s call both for people who have symptoms, or contact, to get tested, and the hospitals or Arkansas were ready to take test samples. Like Spenser, he reminded that hospitals remain available to assist with other health care needs beyond COVID-19 testing, and encouraged following up with doctors and health facilities.
Hutchinson was asked several questions about the concert venue in Fort Smith, Temple Live, planning an event for May 15.
Hutchinson said at Tuesday’s conference a cease-and-desist order had been sent to Temple Live, as it was violating the directive that large venues in the state not open prior to May 18. The governor was asked what the state’s response would be as the venue said it was still planning on having the concert.
“We expect compliance [with the cease and desist order],” Hutchinson said.
When asked, the governor would not speak to the specifics of enforcement of the cease and desist, only that “Our enforcement capacity can use local law enforcement,” he said.
“I think common sense will prevail, and they will follow the direction of the cease and desist order,” Hutchinson said.
The governor was asked if there would be absentee balloting in the fall.
He acknowledged that the November election was an important election, but explained that the emergency powers currently in place did not extend into November, hence not giving him the power to advance absentee balloting beyond anything currently in place. At the same time the governor said if there was a resurgence, the emergency could still exist that late in the year.
Nevertheless “I’m in favor of no-excuse absentee voting,” Hutchinson said, and if the emergency powers dictate its need for the November election “I will use the powers for no-excuse absentee voting ... if needed,” he said.
Hutchinson also spoke to economic aid, including a proposal currently being made in the national legislature.
“We have to be very careful, this is increasing our national debt,” he said.
Arkansas does not need the national funding, Hutchinson said, citing the state not doing a complete shut down due to the COVID-19 emergency.
“I hope they’re very careful about the next round of funding,” Hutchinson said, “I hope we’re not bailing out states for errors they made before we had a COVID emergency.”
