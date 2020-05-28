A 24-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Faulkner County Circuit Court to a first-degree murder charge and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Andrew John Morstain was charged with murder alongside Christopher Bynum, 23, and Zachery Keesee, 27, in the May, 8, 2018, shooting death of 48-year-old Leonel “Leo” Panduro of Whitewater, Wisconsin.
Panduro was shot multiple times in Room 106 of the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway.
Morstain, who was scheduled to stand trial Nov. 2-5, admitted Thursday to his involvement in the fatal shooting for a negotiated sentence of 35 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Though he pleaded guilty, a condition of the negotiated sentence would require Morstain to offer truthful testimony against Sherri Keesee later this year. Sherri, who is Zachery’s mother and an engineering instructor at Maumelle High School, is currently scheduled to stand trial on a hindering apprehension or prosecution charge Sept. 1-3.
Morstain stood in shackles and was accompanied by his attorney, Ron Davis. Jr., at 9:30 a.m. Thursday as he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr.
While on the stand, Morstain admitted to helping Zachery carry out his plans to kill Panduro because Zachery was feuding with Panduro over drugs.
Zachery was convicted of capital murder by a Faulkner County jury in early-March and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for his involvement in the shooting death. During his trial, his sister’s testified that he was upset with Panduro for picking up one of his drug shipments that was sent to one of the sister’s homes in Morrilton after the two had a falling out. Bynum pleaded guilty last year to a first-degree murder charge and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The three murder suspects were arrested separately by the U.S. Marshals Service in Texas along the U.S. border with help of the U.S. Border Patrol.
The shooting investigation began around 6 a.m. May 8, 2018, after a motel employee heard what he believed to be multiple gunshots.
As the Conway Police Department began its investigation, authorities could see text messages popping up on Panduro’s phone that pinpointed Zachery as a suspect in the case.
After the shooting, Zachery, Bynum and Morstain drove to Sherwood, where they hid Zachery’s BMW in a shop he rented.
Morstain told prosecutors on Thursday that Zachery’s mother picked them up from the Sherwood shop following the incident.
Records show that the Maumelle woman used an online system that day to call into work regarding a “family emergency.”
According to testimony during Zachery’s trial, his mother requested the day off at 7 a.m. May 8, 2018.
Morstain must serve 70 percent (24 and a half years) of his sentence before being eligible for parole. The 24-year-old Texas man received 705 days of jail credit for the time he has served behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center awaiting adjudication in the murder case filed against him.
