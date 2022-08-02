A Texas man was sentenced Monday to 87 months in prison on civil disorder, obstruction of justice and other charges for his actions before, during and after the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His and others’ actions disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Guy Wesley Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, was the first to stand trial among the hundreds of defendants charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol. He was found guilty by a jury in the District of Columbia on March 8, 2022, of five charges, including two counts of civil disorder, and one count each of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm and obstruction of justice.

