Texas Roadhouse opened its Conway location at 650 S. Amity Rd. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The restaurant is filled with local flare – from its Veteran wall featuring submitted photos of local veterans to its tribute to local schools and, of course, Toad Suck Daze. Owners said they are excited to be a part of the Conway community.
Texas Roadhouse celebrates grand opening
- Crystal Geraldson staff photos
