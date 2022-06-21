First United Methodist Church in Conway will present the Texas Tech University Trombone Choir in concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the Sanctuary of the church.
On the evening’s program are works by Frigyes Hidas, Darion Jackson, Steven Verhelst, and works composed by choir members Dominick Casadonte and Matthew Ramirez. The 12-member Trombone Choir is an ensemble of University music students and faculty, with James T. Decker as Music Director.
The event is free and open to the public. The church is located at 1610 Prince St. in Conway.
For more information, please contact Jason A. Saugey, director of music and worship ministries, by email, jason@conwayfumc.org.
