St Joseph High School’s FCCLA Club (Family Career Community Leaders of America) surprised the faculty on Thursday. Club members had crafted Thanksgiving symbols after school the previous day by “turkeying” each teacher’s door. “FCCLA is feeling thankful for all of you and wanted to show their Thanksgiving spirit,” club sponsor Jackie Elsinger said.

