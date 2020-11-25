Today’s edition of the Log Cabin Democrat is the Thanksgiving edition, with all the regular features, including Black Friday circulars and deals.
Because the Log Cabin Democrat uses mail delivery, there will not be a paper on Thursday. Normal delivery will resume on Friday. The Thanksgiving edition will be available for purchase at newsstands Wednesday and Thursday.
The Log Cabin Democrat offices – which are closed to the public except by appointment due to the worsening pandemic – will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the holiday.
The Log Cabin Democrat staff wishes everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving and reminds readers to follow Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for the holiday, which can be found at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.