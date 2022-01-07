‘The 355” is written and directed by Simon Kinberg (director of “Dark Phoenix”) and co-written by Theresa Rebeck (writer of “Catwoman”) and Bek Smith. The film star Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain, Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o, Academy Award winner Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger (“Inglourious Basterds”), and Fan Bingbing (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) as a group of top female agents from government agencies around the world who attempt to stop an underground organization from acquiring a deadly weapon that could send the world into chaos.
The first movie of any given year historically does not have the best reputation and are usually middle-of-the-road or downright awful films that studios throw out there at the beginning of the year to basically get them over with. “The 355” gets the honor (I guess?) of kicking off a new year of films, but this one I did have at least a little bit more anticipation for compared to other “first of the year” films of the past. For one, it has a stacked cast of the five women I mentioned above, which includes one of my personal favorite actresses working today in Lupita Nyong’o, but also other fan favorite actors like Sebastian Stan. Also I have historically really enjoyed female-lead action/spy films of this vein in the past such as “Widows” “Ocean’s Eight,” and the most recent remake of “Charlie’s Angels.”
However, that’s unfortunately not the case with “The 355.” Now when it comes to films to kick off the year, this is nowhere near the bottom of the pack because there is a lot to enjoy here, mostly revolving around the incredible cast, but maybe I should’ve been a bit hesitant in my anticipation of this film the moment I saw that it was directed by the director of what is probably my least favorite X-Men film ever in “Dark Phoenix.” This movie is definitely better than the X-Men film, but it has a lot of the same problems.
The action scenes in this, for one, are mediocre almost all around. It’s a lot of gun shootouts with very little originality between each one aside from the locations and set pieces. The fight scenes are, for the most part, clunky and hard to follow at times. It’s a lot of shaky-cam that makes it difficult to see what exactly is going on. There are some cool shots and moments sprinkled throughout, but they are also very choppily edited. It’s edited by Academy Award winning editor John Gilbert (“Hacksaw Ridge”) which makes me have to point most of the blame to director Simon Kinberg, who still hasn’t learned how to film a fight scene after all his time working in the X-Men franchise.
As expected with a spy thriller like this, it’s a globetrotting adventure that takes you around the world, but for the most part it doesn’t really utilize these locations. The location this film does the most with in terms of highlighting the area and using it to create tension, however, is in Morocco. The majority of the Moroccan part of the film takes place in a market and if you know anything about stereotypical Moroccan markets, they can get pretty crowded which can cause some chaos when our ladies are searching for a man in the crowd unnoticed. This is one of the best scenes in the movie, especially when it comes to the action sequences. Other locations, like Paris and Shanghai, aren’t anywhere near on this level.
This movie is also very predictable and generic. Almost about every single plot point you think it would hit based on the trailer, or even the plot description, alone gets hit on in this film. There is one major twist that is so painfully predictable that I called it the moment they started setting it up. It’s so obvious they might as well have told us right there because there was absolutely no shock from me the moment when it was finally revealed.
This movie has some huge stakes that can, like the film even says, lead to World War III and the destruction of all humanity, but that’s usually exactly the case with these type of films anyway. Some action/spy films really make you feel these type of world-ending stakes while others don’t … this is unfortunately the latter. I just never felt the urgent need to get the job done that I was supposed to feel during this on that level, and that’s one of the biggest problems here.
However, in the grand scheme of things, there are much smaller stakes here that I felt and that’s on the more emotional level of everything. For two or three of the main women in this movie, we get glimpses at their families back home and the stakes that get brought up involving them are definitely felt, especially revolving around Penelope Cruz’s character. The script really takes its time developing Cruz’s character, her relationships and her arc throughout the story even with limited screen time and her performance really helps with that payoff.
The rest of the five women are great as well. As I mentioned, Lupita Nyong’o is one of my personal favorite actresses working today and it’s great to see her kick some butt in this movie. Is this one of her best performances? No, not even close, but at the same time that’s a hard bar to cross and I don’t think anyone was expecting the Oscar winner to reach those heights. Jessica Chastain is also great as is Diane Kruger. Fan Bingbing doesn’t get much to do, especially since she doesn’t even show up until the final act, but she does hold her own against a cast that includes two Oscar winners and a two-time Oscar nominee.
There is one small detail I want to highlight in this movie that I really appreciated. This cast includes characters from America, Colombia, France, Germany and China so in real life, you would expect these characters to all speak different languages. While they do all speak English when they’re interacting with characters from other countries (you do need a middle ground language after all), the film is consistent with having characters speak in their native language when it makes sense to. It’s a very small thing, I know, but a lot of movies don’t do this so it’s something I wanted to point out and applaud the movie for because a lot of films would, and have, just have English spoken 99 percent of the time so their audience won’t have to read the one inch block of subtitles.
“The 355” is nowhere near the worst action/spy film I’ve ever seen, but it still has a lot of problems especially when it comes to its mediocre and predictable plot and action sequences. The strong female-led cast, however, definitely make it watchable and help elevate it from being what it could’ve been. It’s currently in theaters if you want, and feel safe enough, to see it.
