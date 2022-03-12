“The Batman” is written and directed by Matt Reeves (director of “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “War for the Planet of the Apes”) and co-written by Peter Craig (writer of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 & 2”) based on the titular DC comic character. In his second year of fighting crime, Bruce Wayne as Batman (played by Robert Pattinson, “Twilight,” “Good Time” and “Tenet”) uncovers corruption within Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (played by Paul Dano, “Prisoners” and “Little Miss Sunshine”).
The caped vigilante known as Batman is arguably the if not one of the most famous and popular comic book character to ever exist and his stories have been adapted to the big screen with varying degrees of success. You have the arguably near masterpieces like Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” and Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” and then you have the ones on other end of the spectrum like “Batman & Robin.” All of these directors have brought their own interpretations of the character, but I think Matt Reeves has just crafted the most compelling one yet.
Reeves’s version of Batman finally gets to be a true detective which helps turn this movie into a very captivating and engaging neo-noir detective story up there with some of the best ever made. It’s in no way you’re typical superhero action flick Marvel and DC themselves have produced over the past decade, it’s something fresh and different that makes this movie extremely exciting to behold.
There’s a ton of movies that “The Batman” borrows from to make it what it is. Reeves’s take on the masked DC character is basically a movie that David Fincher would’ve made if he was hired to direct a Batman movie of his own. Taking inspiration from Fincher’s movies like “Se7en” and “Zodiac” (my personal favorite movie of all time), even a little bit of “Fight Club” thrown in there as well, “The Batman” is a gritty and dark crime mystery/thriller that kept me glued to the screen throughout the entire three hours (yes, it’s three hours, and it doesn’t feel that long at all). As someone who considers Fincher to be his favorite director of all time, I think Reeves has done a fantastic job in his execution of this genre and style of filmmaking.
Reeves was also clearly influenced by 70s detective stories when making this movie as well. There’s a lot of “Chinatown” all throughout this film. Just like in Chinatown, Reeves’s Gotham is corrupted from top to bottom and it’s probably the first interpretation of Gotham that really drives the point home as to just how much of crime-infested dump this city is. Reeves shares the same viewpoint on Gotham that “Chinatown” had on Los Angeles, right down to the corruption within the police force and the politicians that run the city. You might as well have had a character say “Forget it, Bruce, it’s Gotham.” It’s extremely cliche to say, but Gotham is completely its own character and plays a huge role in the entire film.
The mystery throughout the entire film is captivating and Reeves does a great job making the riddles The Riddler gives something the audience can follow along with. Sometimes detective stories like these have the detective be constantly a few steps ahead of the audience, but I felt I was completely with Batman solving the mystery all through the story. I rarely knew where the mystery was going and every shock and reveal had exactly the impact that Reeves intended to have on me.
It’s not entirely a mystery however as this is a comic book superhero story after all so of course there’s going to be action and fight sequences and trust me when I say, they’re great. It’s a PG-13 movie so of course there’s not going to be a lot of blood in the fights, but Reeves films each scene in such a way that you still feel the intensity and impact of each hand-to-hand battle. However, the best action scene in the entire movie has nothing to do with hand-to-hand combat. There is a car chase scene in this movie between Batman and Colin Farrell’s Penguin (if you’ve seen the trailer, you know what I’m talking about) that is easily one of the best car chase sequences ever put to film. I was on the edge of my seat the entire sequence and it was so glorious to behold.
In 2019, it was announced that Robert Pattinson would play Batman in a standalone DC movie and it was met with groans and complaints from people who have probably only seen him in the Twilight films as the glittery vampire Edward Cullen. However, the people that have seen Pattinson’s other work such as “The Lighthouse,” “Good Time” and later “Tenet” would know that those YA love stories don’t define who he is as an actor. He’s a fantastic actor and that’s no different here. Pattinson is a perfect Batman, especially for the interpretation that Reeves is going with. He’s a different take on the character, like nothing that’s been adapted before, but it’s a refreshing and well done take regardless. He’s an angsty, depressed emo recluse with a hauntingly dark past and bit of a tempter and Pattinson pulls that off impeccably, both in and out of the Batsuit.
However, Pattinson isn’t the standout in this movie. That title goes to Paul Dano as The Riddler who gives his best performance ever. The Riddler in this movie is basically Dano’s character in “Prisoners” but much more conniving and menacing. Watching Dano act left me not only speechless, but breathless. Dano’s entire delivery in the way he speaks as this character is the perfect amount of creepy, weird and haunting. There is a monologue Dano gives in the third act that should be played in front of The Academy because I’m not exaggerating when I say he deserves awards consideration for this performance.
I’ve seen people online compare Dano’s Riddler to the Zodiac Killer and while, yes, I do see those comparisons (especially when you consider the cyphers The Riddler leaves behind), I don’t think that’s the most accurate comparison there is. The Riddler in this movie is, in my opinion, more closer to Jigsaw from the Saw franchise and I mean that in the best way possible. He’s always three steps ahead of everyone and he puts people in these traps to further his own agenda. There are two scenes, one involving a rat maze and one at a funeral (my favorite scene in the whole movie) that really demonstrates those comparisons to John Kramer. Honestly, he’s a top-tier comic book movie villain and I want to see movie villains as well freshed out as him in the future.
Zoe Kravitz (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) as Selina Kyle, aka Cat Woman, is so good and she’s perfect casting (I might be using the term a lot because this movie all around is perfect casting). The way she moves, the way she talks, the chemistry she has with Pattinson, really makes the character come to life and someone the audience can sympathize with and fall for. She’s so seductive and radiates right off the screen. Jeffrey Wright (“No Time To Die”) is, again, perfect casting as Jim Gordon. He has the hopeless detective energy needed for the character down to a tee. Colin Farrell (“The Lobster”) is also a standout and is completely unrecognizable as The Penguin, even beyond all the prosthetics and makeup they have caked on him. Between that and his “hey I’m walkin’ here” New York accent, it’s one of the most transformative performances in any comic book film.
The casting department did a great job on this movie and Matt Reeves and Peter Craig have crafted something truly special with this, but neither of the aforementioned players are the MVP of the movie. That title goes to Michael Giacchino who has created a score that will be on repeat my on Spotify for the coming weeks. He has done so many iconic scores including all three of the MCU Spider-Man movies, the two most recent Jurassic World films, and multiple Pixar flicks including “Coco” and “Up,” but his score here might just be his best work yet. It adds so much to the tone of the haunting and tense filled nature of film.
Another shoutout I need to give goes to cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Dune” and “Rogue One”) who really makes this movie so beautiful to look at even when Gotham itself isn’t. About 90 percent of the film takes place at night and when it doesn’t, it’s either just when the sun is coming up or just when it’s setting and Fraser makes this entire thing so well lit throughout every part of the day. There’s also a use of the color red in this movie that is extremely well used, representing a variety of different concepts and ideas.
So, yeah, “The Batman” is up there with Nolan’s sequel for me. It’s an incredibly well done detective story with great action, award-worthy performances, and a score that is already stuck in my head. It’s currently playing in theaters and I highly recommend everyone check it out, especially if you’re a comic book fan.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
