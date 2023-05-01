The beginnings of feline shelter life

Oliver, a former resident of the Conway Animal Welfare Unit, recently found his “furever” home. If you would like to provide a home to another cat like Oliver, visit the unit on Highway 64 in Conway.

 Submitted photo

Editor’s note: This is the first in a monthly series of features about feline life in the Conway Animal Welfare Unit. This feature focuses on why felines become shelter residents. Future installments will focus on topics such as types of felines the shelter sees, how feline needs are met and how volunteers are involved.

During any given month, 30-35 felines find themselves at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit for various reasons, and the unit’s staff and volunteers treat all arrivals with great care. Cats then live there for a small portion of their lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.