The beginnings of feline shelter life

Editor’s note: This is the first in a monthly series of features about feline life in the Conway Animal Welfare Unit. This feature focuses on why felines become shelter residents. Future installments will focus on topics such as types of felines the shelter sees, how feline needs are met and how volunteers are involved.
During any given month, 30-35 felines find themselves at the Conway Animal Welfare Unit for various reasons, and the unit’s staff and volunteers treat all arrivals with great care. Cats then live there for a small portion of their lives.
Pet owners sometimes surrender their kitties because they no longer can afford to keep them, because owners move to dwellings in which pets are not allowed or because cats are no longer wanted.
If they are not surrendered, cats roaming within the Conway city limits may be trapped and brought in either by people in the vicinity of the places where the cats roam or by Animal Welfare Unit officers who respond to a complaint. Trapping accounts for most of the felines who become temporary residents.
Unfortunately, some animals are just left behind when a family moves away, and sometimes animals are merely found and turned in by Good Samaritans. Felines even may be sent to Animal Welfare by officials who are holding their owners for legal reasons.
Owners seldom reclaim their pet cats, so staff members and volunteers care for these furballs and socialize them as needed, to make them as adoptable as possible. The goal is to find a new home for every arrival.
