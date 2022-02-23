The University of Central Arkansas’s Reynolds Performance Hall will present the worldwide smash and runaway hit “The Choir of Man” at 7:30 p.m. March 8.
Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” “The Choir of Man” offers up 90 minutes of indisputable joy. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, “The Choir of Man” has something for everyone. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations. It’s about the power of community and pays riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we’ve all missed so much over the last year: the local pub.
One of the show’s producers, Nic Dodson said: “After spending months at home during the pandemic, the boys hit the road in early 2021 and took Australia, New Zealand and the UK by storm. After sold-out engagements in markets and venues in multiple international markets, including the Sydney Opera House, their sights are now set on a return to the states for an all-new 2022 tour.”
The show celebrates music that has wide appeal including songs by Adele, Queen, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. The cast features world-class tap dancers, singers and instrumentalists.
“The Choir of Man” is the latest show from the creative minds of Doodson and Andrew Kay – the team behind “Soweto Gospel Choir,” “The Magnets” and the award-winning “North by Northwest.”
Tickets are $30-$50 for adults and $10 for children and students and $20 for UCA faculty and staff. Tickets may be purchased online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or 866-810-0012.
