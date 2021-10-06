The documentary, “The Faith Community’s Response to COVID-19 in Arkansas,” will premiere online at noon, Thursday, Oct. 7.
Sponsored by the Arkansas FAITH Network, a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, the first 200 individuals to register for the event will receive a free documentary premiere gift box. Boxes can only be sent to individuals that live in the contiguous United States.
Register at https://arfaith doc.eventbrite.com. Links to view the film and the live panel discussion will be emailed to all registrants.
The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute provided funding, and Atlanta-based Lamar Haaley Creative produced the documentary.
The Faith-Academic Initiatives for Transforming Health (FAITH) Network was established in 2016 by UAMS College of Public Health faculty to combat health inequities and disparities, particularly among vulnerable populations. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the FAITH Network, under the leadership of its director Keneshia Bryant-Moore, Ph.D., RN, and co-director Tiffany Haynes, Ph.D., has used its pre-existing network to share information, provide resources and implement health education activities.
For more information, visit the FAITH Network website at: www.arfaithnetwork.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.