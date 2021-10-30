“The French Dispatch” is written and directed by Wes Anderson (writer and director of the “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Fantastic Mr. Fox”) and follows the staff of a French-based American magazine as they decide to publish a memorial edition highlighting the three best stories from the last decade: an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.
Nowadays, there are very few directors that have a distinct and unique style that is directly attributed to themselves. Wes Anderson is one of those few directors and probably has one of the most unique and original styles there is. “The French Dispatch” dials his quirky style up to an 11. You could show anyone this movie that doesn’t have any prior knowledge as to who made it and they could instantly figure out that it was made by Wes Anderson himself. It’s the most Wes Anderson-y movie Wes Anderson has ever made. That is to say that if you are not a fan of Wes Anderson’s style and have not liked his movies prior to this or are frankly just getting tired of him, then this will definitely not be on your wavelength. However if you’re a massive Wes Anderson fan already and are in love with his style, then this is the movie for you.
Me personally, I’ve liked every single movie I’ve seen of Anderson’s, but I would never call myself really a “fan” of his. However, I am a fan of “The French Dispatch” mainly for just the audacity of it all. It’s really nice to see a director like Wes Anderson have free range and do all the quirky things he wants to do with his film without much studio interference (or at least it doesn’t seem like there was any interference in his vision). This movie is also really a love letter to print media and as someone who works for a newspaper, I really appreciate that aspect of it a lot.
This movie is divided into four parts (although it could be argued that it’s only three since the first one is so short) and each part seems to get even better than the first as it goes along, at least in my opinion. It’s almost like Wes Anderson had an idea for three different films but couldn’t make them feature length so he just combined it into one anthology story. However, it magically works mostly thanks to Wes Anderson’s style being consistent all the way through. The quick and witty dialogue, the fast-paced editing, the quirky voice overs, and the eccentric production design that Wes Anderson is known for is all here and even more so.
I’m going to go into each individual story and give my thoughts on each as a whole. As I said, each story gets better as they go along and the first, which follows Owen Wilson as a cyclist reporter giving stats on the fictional French city the magazine is based in, is not necessarily bad, but it’s the shortest of the four. It’s only like two to five minutes long and there isn’t much depth to it. It’s really just Owen Wilson breaking the fourth wall for a few minutes. Wilson is great and makes it watchable, but did we really need this part of the story? Meh, not really.
The second story follows Benicio del Toro (“Sicario”) as a mentally disturbed artist serving a prison sentence for murder as he paints an abstract nude portrait a prison guard (Léa Seydoux, “No Time to Die”) he develops a relationship with. Of the main three, this felt the weakest to me as I didn’t felt I fully connected with it. It’s still good and Tilda Swinton, who plays the journalist giving a speech on del Toro’s character’s artwork, is fantastic and makes this section of the story what it is.
The third story follows Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) as a journalist who is reporting on a college student protest that soon boils over into the “Chessboard Revolution.” Despite wanting to maintain “journalistic integrity,” she has a romance with the leader of the revolt (Timothée Chalamet, “Dune”) and secretly helps him write his manifesto. This is where the film started picking up for me and I started really falling in love with it. Both McDormand and Chalamet are great and I’d even say Chalamet is better here than he was in the recent “Dune” film. This is definitely the most comedic section of the film and it definitely works.
The fourth and final story of the film follows Jeffery Wright as a food critic who is attending a private dinner with local chief of police, prepared by legendary police officer-slash-chef Lt. Nescaffier (Stephen Park). The dinner is disrupted when the Commissaire’s son is kidnapped and held for ransom by criminals. This is definitely my favorite section and is Wes Anderson at his best. I would’ve honestly have liked to see this story as its own movie. There is an animated car chase sequence in here as well that was very random and came out of nowhere, but it somehow worked alongside everything Wes Anderson has already done thus far. Also Jeffery Wright gives the what I consider to be the best performance of the film in this section and there’s an emotional scene between him and Stephen Park that’s the best of the film.
There does seem to be a through line with each story in the sense that they are all a tribute to artists and each of the three main stories features a different type of art: the first being a painter, the second being a writer, and the third being a cook or chef. Each one is treated with a lot of care and respect for the respective craft and that might be a major reason why Wes Anderson made this film: as a tribute to the artist.
This story can be overwhelming especially to some with the way Wes Anderson plays with the production design, aspect ratio and the colors of the film. The production design for one, done by Anderson’s usual production designer Adam Stockhausen, is insane and it’s mind blowing what Stockhausen and Anderson were able to accomplish here. Anderson also plays with the aspect ratio a lot and it sometimes can seem like he does it randomly without any real purpose to it (at least on initial viewing). He also changes the story from color to black and white a lot, but this one has more purpose to it. When Anderson wants the audience to see the color of something when it’s important to the story, he does it and it has a nice affect.
This is a massively stacked cast and it’s unfortunate that some really great actors get pushed to the sidelines and don’t get much to do. The biggest victims of this, in my opinion, are Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Sairorse Ronan (“Little Women”). Both are top class actors but get very little to do. Moss for really isn’t given very much material while Ronan gets a bit more and definitely does the most with it, but is still hardly in the film unfortunately. It does feel like a waste of such strong talent.
Overall, “The French Dispatch” won’t be for everyone and will definitely be overwhelming to some, but as long as you get on Wes Anderson’s wavelength and enjoy the ride, it’s such a fun time. “The French Dispatch” is currently in select theaters.
