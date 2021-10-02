“The Guilty” is directed by Antoine Fuqua (director of “Southpaw,” “The Magnificent Seven” and “Training Day”) and written by Nic Pizzolatto (writer of “The Magnificent Seven” and True Detective) based on the 2018 Danish thriller of the same name. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal (“Nightcrawler” and “Zodiac”) as an embittered police officer named Joe Bayler who receives a cryptic call from a woman who appears to be attempting to call her child, but is in fact discreetly reporting her own abduction. Working with the meager clues she is able to provide, Joe throws all his skill and intuition toward ensuring her safety, but as the severity of the crime comes to light, Joe’s own psychological state begins to fray and he is forced to reconcile with demons of his own.
Jake Gyllenhaal is, in my opinion, one of the best actors working today, but he hasn’t really done much since 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and hasn’t really gotten to show off what he can do as an actor since 2017’s “Stronger.” As for director Antoine Fuqua, he has a pretty spotty record in the director’s chair. Earlier this year, he released one of the worst films of the year in “Infinite,” but he has also had some major successes over the years like “Training Day.”
Thankfully, the two are able to show what they can do at their best in their respective roles with this film. Being their first time teaming up since 2015’s “Southpaw,” they really show how well they can work together to pull off a very intense film.
Aside from a few extremely small side characters that speak every-now-and-then, Gyllenhaal is the only person you see on screen throughout the entire runtime. The rest of the cast is just on the phone talking to his character so Gyllenhaal has to carry the entire film on his back from beginning to end. Honestly he does it flawlessly, showing the emotional stress his character is under and doing a lot of the heavy work keeping the audience on their toes.
As for the rest cast and how they do with their voice work over the phone, 9-year-old Vivien Lyra Blair (“Bird Box”) is a huge standout for me. She brings so much innocent emotion to her character that really touches the heartstrings when she reveals what’s really happening. Riley Keough (“Mad Max: Fury Road” and “American Honey”) is also great as Blair’s mother, and does an amazing job with such a complex role.
Fuqua in the director’s chair makes up for the dud he released on Paramount+ earlier this year with this film. He brings so much intensity to the story and does it in an unfortunate, unordinary situation. During filming, Fuqua tested positive for COVID-19 so he had to direct the entire movie virtually via a van outside the set. The fact that he was able to deliver a film this white-knuckling intense while not even being on set is very impressive.
As stated before, this is a remake to a critically acclaimed 2018 Danish film (98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). I caught this remake at its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF21) and prior to seeing it, I hadn’t seen the remake. Now that I have, it’s basically the exact plot beat-for-beat. The twists and reveals are basically the exact same with the only difference being that we’re now in Los Angeles with the backdrop of intense wildfires. If you’ve seen the original (which I recommend you should, currently streaming on Hulu), there isn’t much that’s going to surprise you or make it worthwhile along the way other than Gyllenhaal’s performance.
However, if you haven’t seen the original and this is your first time seeing this story like it was for me when I saw it at TIFF21, then you’re in for a rollercoaster of a ride. Not having seen the original beforehand, the reveals and twists really took me by surprise; mouth-to-the-floor shocking. The element of being set in one location for the entire 90-minute runtime added a lot to the intensity and shocks. I personally have a love for stories set in primarily one location; my favorite Friend’s episode for example being “The One Where No One’s Ready.” This has a lot of similarities with the 2013 film “Locke” with being set in one location with one character on screen and all the other characters contacting via the phone and both films are equally great.
Other than it not bringing much new to the table in terms of plot, one of my major problems with the story is how it ends. I’m not going to give away much because of major spoilers, but there is something revealed during the last minutes of the film about Gyllenhaal’s character that I had a problem with. It asks us to root for this man but when what he did is revealed, I started to question why I was ever really on his side. It’s a muddled message that doesn’t land all that well.
Other than its carbon copy nature of the original Danish film and the unbalanced ending, “The Guilty” will have you on the edge of your seat throughout its entire runtime. Jake Gyllenhaal’s performance and Fuqua’s direction make this film a must watch. It’s currently streaming on Netflix.
