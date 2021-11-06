“The Harder They Fall” is written by and the directorial debut of Jeymes Samuel and is based on real life people from the wild west placed into a fiction story. The film stars Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) as outlaw Nat Love who saddles up with his gang of fellow outcasts to take down his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), a ruthless crime boss who just got released from prison.
Westerns have never really been my thing and there are very few westerns that I’ve actually vibed with and enjoyed. A majority of them have always felt the same and the slight misogyny and overt, sometimes toxic, masculinity has always drove me away from the genre. Westerns were very popular at the birth of cinema and were at their peak in popularity around the 50s. However, ever since around the 1980s, there’s been a considerable drop in westerns being produced in Hollywood. It seemed like Hollywood, as myself, were getting tired of this played out genre.
That’s where British singer-songwriter Jeymes Samuel comes in. Samuel has done what is seemingly the impossible: he made me fall head-over-heals with a western film. Samuel has made this type of story feel fresh again with the unique spin he’s put on the genre. No, it’s not just because there are Black people all over this film in what is more than likely the most white-dominated movie genre in cinematic history (although that is definitely nice to see), there are already a few Black-led westerns out there such as “Blazing Saddles.” Instead what made me fall in love with this is the new energy Samuel brought to the story. There is a clear hiphop influence in this film that keeps the energy up and flowing throughout the over two hour runtime. Part of the hiphop influence probably also comes from none other than Jay-Z himself who is a producer on the film and has a new song in it.
Another thing that feels really fresh about “The Harder They Fall” is the amount of women in the main ensemble cast. As I said before, the overt masculinity and misogyny of most westerns turns me away from the genre as a whole, but this movie has quite a few women to help balance out the men in the cast. Academy Award winner Regina King (Watchmen), Zazie Beetz (“Deadpool”) and Danielle Deadwyler all add so much to this movie. They’re never treated as less-than to the other men but they’re also never shown as stronger than them either. They’re treated as equals and each get a moment to shine and be complete badasses.
The rest of the male cast are also all amazing and the ensemble as a whole are absolute perfection. Idris Elba is of course brilliant and does a great job of showing his range as an actor from his intimidating moments to the emotional ones. Jonathan Majors carries the movie from beginning to end adding a lot to help the audience root for his character to succeed. Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Knives Out”) is the standout for me personally, although that could also be because he’s one of my all time favorite actors. He has so much charm and swag to his character that even when he’s doing some awful things, you can’t deny how cool he is doing them. RJ Cyler also deserves a shout out for his performance which I strongly suspect may be end up being a fan favorite for the movie.
One of my favorite things about this movie is how every single character was a real life person and the movie really wants you to know that as it directing opens with a title card saying “While the events of this story are fictional… These. People. Existed.” Western movies have been so dominated by white people that you forget that escaped and freed slaves were also looking for a new life out west as well. I went down a rabbit hole looking up as much information as I could about each and every character because this movie does a great job at making you interested at what else is there to know about these people. I really want either a sequel, spinoff, Netflix series, something, anything to keep me following these characters further.
The action and surprises rarely letup in this film as Samuel does a great job keeping the audience on their toes the entire runtime. Of course any good western needs a good standoff and man does this have plenty. The opening standoff alone in the train as Rufus Buck’s gang attempts to free him on a moving train is so incredibly crafted. There’s a great thing that Samuel does with split screens a few times throughout the film that I usually don’t like in movies, but in standoff situations like in here it works very well.
The attention to detail with the production design and costumes really add a lot to the wild west feel and there are quite a few colors in the designs that you don’t see often in westerns. Usually it’s very brown and beige, but some of the outfits and especially the buildings both inside and out are filled with color and pop off the screen. The cinematography also makes the sandy backdrop really beautiful and there are some very interesting zooms and other unique camerawork used here that does wonders to the movie.
“The Harder They Fall” truly has breathed new life into the western genre and I feel could spark a new renaissance of westerns in the coming years. If it can makes me of all people fall in love with the film, I’m sure it can turn anyone. “The Harder They Fall” is currently streaming on Netflix.
