“The Matrix Resurrections” is the 4th installment of the Matrix franchise, coming back nearly two decades after the previous, this time written and directed by one half of the Wachowski Sisters, Lana Wachowski, and co-written by David Mitchell (writer of “Cloud Atlas” and Sense8) and Aleksandar Hemon (writer of Sense8). Keanu Reeves returns as Neo whose life, after being plagued by strange memories, takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside the Matrix after all these years.
I think I should start this review by giving a little background on my status as not only a Matrix fan, but as a Wachowski fan as well. The Wachowski sisters consistently battle with David Fincher (director of “Fight Club,” “The Social Network” and my personal favorite movie of all time “Zodiac”) for my favorite director(s) of all time. While a lot of their work has not seen a very favorable reception from a lot of critics and audiences alike, I have personally loved every single thing the directing duo has produced. Yes, even both of the previous Matrix sequels and “Jupiter Ascending,” the latter of which I consider to be very ahead of its time but that’s a conversation for another day.
The original Matrix film was released three months before I was even born so I have literally lived my entire life with that film being in existence so suffice to say it has had an impact on me, as it has had on the entire world. The original Matrix film is arguably the most influential piece of filmmaking to ever exist and one could make a point that a large portion of blockbuster-action films today wouldn’t be what they are without it. I was lucky enough earlier this month to get to re-experience that film in IMAX which only made me fall in love with it more.
Lana and her sister Lily have been responsible for some of my favorite pieces of narrative entertainment of all time. As much as I love it with all my heart, the original Matrix isn’t even my favorite film by them. Their extremely ambitious, one could argue their most ambitious project to date, 2012 sci-fi epic “Cloud Atlas” takes that top spot. Building on that, their Netflix sci-fi two-season series Sense8 is probably one of my favorite TV shows of all time. The fact that these two pieces of art being my favorite projects by the Wachowski sisters and the fact that two of the writers on this fourth Matrix film are writers on both of those as well only just begins to explain why I love this movie so much.
This movie, like almost every single Wachowski project before it, has been very divisive. As of writing this review, it’s been jumping back-and-forth between a 68 and 70 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score is not that much higher. The Wachowskis aren’t for everybody but they’re definitely for me. Lana Wachowski pulls a lot from her work from the past decade like “Cloud Atlas” and more specifically Sense8, even down to its editing and cast members, and I would say that if you weren’t on board with those two, you may not be on board with this. However, if you are a fan of those two projects, then man you’re in for the ride of the year.
Let’s step back for a moment though because one could be asking why we even need a new Matrix film. “Oh here we go again, another Hollywood cash-grab remake/sequel banking on the nostalgia of popular films from the past,” one could say and many people are saying that. The funny thing is about this type of dismissive comment … the movie is saying exactly the same thing.
This movie is about two things and one of those things is about the state of Hollywood blockbusters today and how it’s all about cheap remakes, sequels and the power of nostalgia. This movie even has an end credit scene that basically is making fun of the fact that every movie seemingly needs an end credit scene nowadays. Essentially, this is Lana Wachwoski’s two and a half hour long mic drop with a middle finger flying high in the air to Warner Brothers for trying to make her make this movie and it’s glorious to behold (Warner Brothers is even specifically referenced in this movie). It’s the kind of balls-to-the-fall type of filmmaking that I really enjoy and gives off an “I don’t care,” ambitious attitude that may put off some but really sparks my interest even more as I was watching it.
This movie is insanely meta about its existence as a Matrix sequel and I don’t want to give too much away about how meta it is exactly, but just think of it as the “Scream” or “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” of The Matrix trilogy. If recent films like “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are one thing, this movie is the complete opposite, the antithesis of modern day blockbusters. It acts as a warning sign of what can happen when you attempt to take someone’s art and remake it into a cheap, knock-off corporate product.
This movie further explores the lore of the Matrix universe, going deeper into the “Alice in Wonderland” ideas of the original three movies. This film explores other ideas as well such as what the binary view points of us vs. them or what’s real and what’s fake, what they really mean and how we can see the grayness between those opposing standpoints. It, just like the original trilogy, is a blockbuster that makes you think and honestly that’s my favorite kind.
As I said, this movie is two things with the other thing being both a love story about and a love letter to the characters of Neo and Trinity (played here once again by Carrie-Anne Moss). Lana Wachowski said it herself in an interview to Playlist that she had no intentions of making another Matrix movie and after Sense8 ended, her and her sister were retiring from filmmaking. That is until both her parents passed away and thinking about these two specific characters brought her the comfort she needed to cope with that type of grief she had never experienced before.
I’ve always said that every single Wachowski film is a love story at its core surrounded by a philosophical sci-fi, action blockbuster about human nature and that’s no different here. The entire purpose, the entire motivation and plot of this movie is centered around and driven by that key romance between Neo and Trinity and while that’s always been the case with this franchise, it’s emphasized even more here. The love story between the two is so strong and powerful, you can really feel the passion and love every single person involved with the creation of this movie has for those two specific characters. More specifically, it’s a movie about the importance of and the impact the character of Trinity has on The Matrix Universe, a fact that unfortunately gets forgotten about by most fans because of characters like Neo and Morpheus. It’s really quite beautiful.
It’s so incredible to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to these iconic roles after all these years and man do they still got it. This is probably one of Reeves’s best performances in a long time and while he hasn’t left the action blockbuster world since with his work in the John Wick franchise, it’s still so nice to see him kick some butt here. Moss, unlike Reeves, hasn’t done much action work outside of the Matrix franchise and it’s a real shame because she is so fantastic in this once again. Moss and Reeves are not the only people to return to this film after all these years either as Jada Pinkett Smith, Niobe from Matrix 2 and 3, is back and gives a phenomenal performance with a really great makeup job to add onto it.
With the old also comes the new and the new cast members are really amazing additions. Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist) is a major standout and is so captivating every single second she’s on screen. She is a perfect addition for this type of movie and one of the best casting decisions in a blockbuster I’ve seen in awhile. Another really amazing casting decision in this film is Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter and “Frozen”) as the new Agent Smith. It would be seemingly impossible to live up to Hugo Weaving’s iconic performance, but Groff finds a way to do it, fully embodying the character. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Candyman (2021)” and “Aquaman”) has a similar task trying to live up to the character of Morpheus so amazingly played by Laurence Fishburne back in the original films. Abdul-Mateen II does it exceptionally well by bringing his own little spin to the character that I think really honors what Fishburne did with the character. I also need to give a shoutout to Neil Patrick Harris who gives a really surprising performance you wouldn’t really expect from the How I Met You Mother actor.
But who cares about the performances really because what comes with a new Matrix movie also begs the question about how the action sequences are. While there might not be any of the iconic scenes from the original like the bullet dodging sequence or Trinity’s in-air kick from the beginning of the original, I still think the action sequences here are all thrilling and super fun. There is one motorcycle chase sequence in the third act that I believe is almost on the level of the iconic bridge car chase sequence from the second movie. This movie, however, while still have loads of action scenes, isn’t really about those actions scenes anyway.
For me, there is never a dull moment in “The Matrix Resurrections.” Is it as good as the original? No, because as the movie even directly says that would be an impossible task to do, but it’s 100 percent a worthy addition to the universe that expands upon the lore of this world even further. What philosophical ideas it presents, especially about the current state of blockbuster filmmaking, as well as its action scenes and love story all make this worth seeing and one of my favorite blockbusters in a long time. It proves for me once again why Lana Wachowski is one of my favorite filmmakers of all time. It’s a movie that I can’t wait to watch again and will be thinking about for a long time. It makes me look back at the previous trilogy and now view them as incomplete without it.
“The Matrix Resurrections” is currently both in theaters and on HBO Max, but I highly recommend checking it out in theaters if you feel safe to do so.
