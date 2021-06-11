Hello everyone!
We have now made it beyond the halfway mark of 2021. Can you believe that over half the year is already over? With this in mind, I want to talk about the power of planning. More specifically, I want to talk about the power of a God inspired, well thought out, detailed plan of action for the duration of 2021. This type of planning is powerful because, when done correctly, it reduces stress, increases productivity, saves time, and even improves our overall quality of life. Here are three steps that make our plans powerful.
The first step is to assess where we are right now. The Bible says in Proverbs 13:16, “All who are prudent act with knowledge, but a fool exposes their folly.” We begin the planning process by gauging where we currently are in our lives spiritually, relationally, financially, and in our personal health. And with this knowledge, we can strategically begin to make provisions for our next move in life. In fact, having a good understanding of current state of affairs helps us to narrow our target, avoid unnecessary distractions, while helping to focus our time, attention, and energy on opportunities for improvement. Consequently, it is vital to assess where you are right now.
The second step is to pray for God’s guidance. Once we come to terms with our current situation, it is imperative for us to ask for God’s direction and blessing moving forward. We never want to pursue anything that has not been endorsed and properly authorized by God. I like the way Proverbs 3:5 puts it, “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Over the years, I have learned through trial and error that God always knows best. His plans are always better than my plans and He always has my best interest at heart. Therefore, it is critical to pray for God’s guidance.
The third step is to execute our plans. Once we have taken the necessary time to formulate a plan through assessing our current situation and praying for God’s guidance, the next logical step is to carry out the plan we have formulated. The Bible states it like this in James 2:17, “Even so faith, if it have not works is dead, being alone.” In other words, simply believing change for the better is possible is not enough. You must be willing to roll up your sleeves and put the necessary work in. Do you have tangible actions in place to reach your goals? Do you have a realistic timeline to complete each task on your list? Proper execution is imperative for a plan to be powerful.
Yes, 2021 is already more than halfway over. If we want to reduce stress, increase productivity, save time, and even improve our overall quality of life; we need a powerful plan of action. This plan must consist of assessing where we are right now, praying for God’s guidance, and executing our plans. I leave you today with the sobering words found in Hebrews 6:12, “We do not want you to become lazy, but to imitate those who, through faith and patience, inherit what has been promised.” Blessings!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.