The former EM Jeans building at 1100 Oak Street, now home to The Studio Downtown, has remodeled the entire 10,000 square foot building and is now open for co-working.
The Studio Downtown, a woman-owned, co-working space that allows for more than 30 businesses to have a private area to work for graphic designers, consultants and remote workers, opened three years ago with only 2,200 square feet of space. It has grown over the years, even through the pandemic, to become one of the largest co-working spaces in Arkansas.
“I wasn’t sure we would survive COVID,” Kate Carnahan, owner of the Studio, said. “But we knew in the long run co-working would be the answer for many businesses and remote workers.”
The new renovations added a new “electric, mid-century” design with new area such as a podcast studio, a photo studio, a workshop space and private offices. The Studio Downtown also offers WiFi, meeting spaces, coffee and snacks for anyone who uses the space to work.
“The Studio provides community and a place for business owners to connect,” Carnahan said.
Workers and businesses that want to use the area can purchase a $25 single day pass, a Nomad membership for $185 a month, or purchase a resident membership for $300 a month.
