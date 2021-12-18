‘West Side Story” is directed by Steven Spielberg (“Jurassic Park,” “Jaws” and “E.T.”) and written by Tony Kushner (“Lincoln”) and is the second film adaptation of 1957 Tony Award winning Musical after the Oscar winning 1961 version. This version stars newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort (“Baby Driver”) as Tony, two youngsters from rival New York City gangs, The Puerto Rican Sharks and The White Jets, who fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends builds toward tragedy.
There was a moment where I did not think I was going to be able to see this movie. Usually I see movies at the theater opening night during their Thursday night preview, but this time around something came up and I couldn’t. No biggie, I’ll just see it Friday night, which I went to do. When I arrived at the theater, it wasn’t even raining outside, but roughly 30 minutes into the film, the tornado sirens started going off forcing us to evacuate the theater. Now, I’m a little annoyed but alright, I’ll see it the next day. Saturday comes around and this time I have a theater all to myself. Finally, I’m about to see this movie… only now the projector isn’t working. It was in this moment that I knew the universe was against me when it came to seeing this remake.
Eventually, after about five minutes of looking at a blank screen while only hearing the audio of the film, the projector got fixed and I defeated all odds and was finally able to see the movie. Does my story have much impact on the actual film itself? No, not really, but it does give context on where my mind was when finally watching it, asking myself if all this hassle was worth it.
Now, despite the incredible praise this movie has been getting online from fans on Twitter and other critics (93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and audiences as of writing this review) and me personally being a massive musical theater fan, I actually had low expectations going in. I’m personally not really the biggest fan of the 1961 film adaptation and it’s really “just fine” to me. Plus 2021 has been a massive year for movie musicals that I questioned if this, a musical I already didn’t have a lot of love for, was going to live up to some from this year that I really loved like “In The Heights” and “Tick… Tick… BOOM!” Also, did we really need a remake of this?
Thankfully, this isn’t a beat-for-beat remake of the 1961 musical and Spielberg and Kushner bring in enough changes to this to at least bring something different. First off, the character of Doc isn’t in this and is instead replaced by a new character of his wife “Valentina,” played by Rita Moreno, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 “West Side Story.” Valentina also gets to sing the song “Somewhere” which was originally performed by Tony and Maria in both the film and stage version. Quite a few songs get some changes in different ways in this like the song “Cool” being sung before the Rumble instead of after like in the original and the song “One Hand, One Heart” being sung on an actual church this time around.
This version also corrects some wrongs of the 1961 version and brings some more authenticity to the Puerto Rican characters. Thankfully this time around, the Puerto Ricans are actually being played by Latinos and Latinas and no one is having to wear brown face like the original had them doing. There is also a lot more Spanish being spoken between those characters and non-subtitled Spanish as well. Some non-Spanish speaking people may have a problem with that, but for me, also a non-Spanish speaker, it didn’t bother me that much and brought more authenticity to the story. Is this version 100 percent authentic to the Puerto Rican characters? No, especially since a lot of the Puerto Ricans aren’t played by actual Puerto Ricans, but it’s definitely more than the original that’s for sure (although that isn’t really a high bar to cross).
I got to see the first 30 minutes of this movie twice thanks to that wonderful tornado warning and I have to say, I wasn’t really impressed to begin with. Don’t get me wrong, the first 30 minutes aren’t bad, but, just like how I felt with the original, they were “just fine,” so when I returned to the theater to attempt to see it again, I didn’t have much hope for the rest of the two and a half hour picture.
Thankfully I was proven extremely wrong because those last two hours are downright wonderful. Steven Spielberg somehow finds a way to make this version equally much more cinematic and much more Broadway-like than the 1961 version. He injects so much more energy into each musical number, particularly the “America” number which is performed this time around on the streets of the West Side rather than being stuck to the rooftop of an apartment complex like the 1961 version had it. The lighting and colors of each scene are perfection and gives this movie a “dream-like” quality to it which makes this story feel more magical.
This cast is much better than the original cast. Rita Moreno was the standout in the original (and she’s great here again) so it would seem like an impossible task to live up to that, however Ariana DeBose (“The Prom” and “Hamilton”) somehow flawlessly fills her shoes. She is a downright star and powerhouse of a performer both from an acting and singing standpoint. Rachel Zegler is also incredible in her first ever role. She was found during an open casting call and she really is perfect casting, blowing away Natalie Wood who originated the character. Zegler brings so much innocence and heart to this character and her voice is literally that of an angel.
Mike Faist as Riff is perfectly cast and really embodies the character. He brings much more depth to that character that I think was really missing from the original version. David Alvarez as Bernardo is also a standout and isn’t getting the praise he deserves for the performance he gives. Ansel Elgort, setting aside the type of person he is in real life which is a whole other issue in and of itself, is still really miscast. He’s a good enough singer, but he does not have the charisma and chemistry with Zegler to pull off this role. Everyone else in this cast are not well known actors so I don’t know why they couldn’t have done the same type of casting with his character. It would’ve both improved the film and prevented the controversy surrounding his casting.
My problems with the film really are just carried over from my problems with the original story. The changes that Spielberg and Kushner make are great and very much appreciated by myself, but I’m still not the biggest fan of the central romance of the story. I’m much more interested in the Jets vs Sharks rivalry personally and the characters of Tony and Maria really do feel flat (both are much better handled this time around however). It still doesn’t sit right with me the way the story makes Maria just forgive Tony after killing her brother, but I will say the ending is so much more impactful in this version.
Despite those problems, I was really surprised at how much I loved this version of “West Side Story.” Between the cinematography, production design, costumes, cast, the changes made and Spielberg’s incredible direction, this is one of the top movie musicals of the year that is already filled to the brim with them. “West Side Story” is currently in theaters and hopefully you have better luck trying to see it than I did.
