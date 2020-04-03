Easter eggs are making their way into windows as Easter Sunday approaches April 12.
While many are stuck inside and practicing social distancing because of the COVID-19 outbreak, The Village at Hendrix residents are putting eggs in their windows.
Conway resident Kelly Thornton said she was talking with her friend Sarah Frost and they agreed it would be fun to have an Easter egg hunt similar to the “going on a bear hunt” that has led residents to put a stuffed animal in their windows.
“We thought it would be fun for families to drive through and get a chance to do an Easter egg hunt,” Thornton said. “My girls joined in and we delivered eggs to other residents of the Village at Hendrix.”
Thornton said each house in the neighborhood received eggs.
Thornton said they have also posted on their social media pages for others to get involved as well, which had been shared 93 times as of Friday afternoon.
The post reads, “Drive-through Easter egg hunt at The Village at Hendrix starting Wednesday, April 1 through Easter Sunday. Bring the family and let the kids see how many eggs they can find in the windows of the homes.”
Thornton said she received a text from Frost where Frost said she could hear kids saying, “look, I’ve found one.”
“We want to bring some fun in a sad time,” she said.
Eggs were put on display in houses starting Wednesday with images of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, two green eggs and a sign that says “and ham!”
Other eggs were decorated to display images and words that are associated with crosses and “He is risen.”
Houses in the neighborhood will display the eggs through at least April 12.
“We just want to spread joy and happiness with everything going on,” Thornton said.
While residents of The Village at Hendrix are displaying eggs, the Ridgemere Senior Living Center will join in on the fun.
