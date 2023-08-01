Two area law enforcement agencies are partnering with the Mayflower-based Jamison Alexander Success Center to host the third annual Therapeutic Day Giveaway on Aug. 19.

The giveaway event, a partnership of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the Mayflower Police Department (MPD) and the center, will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mayflower Middle School Gymnasium, an announcement issued by the FCSO read.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.