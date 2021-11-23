Luke Thessing, one of 18 eighth graders in Penny Bassham's art class at St. Joseph School, recently had his artwork chosen to represent the school in the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest.
The contest has been held for the past 30 years and allows children between the ages of 11-13 to artistically express their views of peace and to spread them around the world. Each entry is judged on originality, artistic merit, and theme. "We Are Connected" was the theme for 2021-22.
Working through the Conway Evening Lions Club, Thessing's poster first represented St. Joseph at the local level. It went on to win at the district judging and has since moved on to state competition.
If Thessing's poster wins there, it would be sent to the international contest involving some 75 countries. The grand prize winner receives an award and $5,000 prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.