It’s been a year and a half since Conway’s John and Jo Keith took that leap and opened the THINK Coffee kiosk off Harkrider in the parking lot across from Walmart.
Different than most coffee shops, the mission behind THINK was to open as a business that could give back to organizations and nonprofits in the community who specifically serve those with special needs and their families – Jo’s inspiration behind the idea came from her son, Jacob, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, ADHD and is on the autism spectrum.
The stand opened Aug. 1, 2018.
In that time, John said they have been able to give about $7,000 in donations, not counting sponsorships and other fundraising events they’ve been a part of.
“It’s huge,” he said. “That’s gigantic. We have been super blessed. Conway has been such a generous community to do business inside of.
“They’ve really just latched onto our cause and have helped us in great, great ways.”
John said the relationships they’ve gained along the way have been invaluable.
“We’ve gotten to meet so many great leaders inside of different organizations, different families that are affected or served by the organizations that we support,” he said. “Man, it’s just been huge.”
That’s why the Keiths decided they wanted to do more.
The business owners made an announcement via their Facebook page on Dec. 20.
“We can hardly contain our excitement!” the post reads. “THINK COFFEE IS EXPANDING TO DAVE WARD DRIVE!!! We will still have our coffee shop on Harkrider but we have been blessed to expand to Dave Ward!”
The post garnered more than 400 likes and over 100 comments and shares by around 6 p.m. on Dec. 26, many users sharing their excitement toward the news, eager to try the new location out.
The new addition will be located at 2751 Dave Ward Drive and will be going in the building that was once Beebe’s Hamburgers and Hot Dogs.
John said he sees a lot of potential inside the structure, which already has a drive through. While THINK Coffee will keep the same service model, the area will allow them to have a small café inside where the duo plans to include resources for families with special needs children and possibly a small library with additional literature.
While it was never their intent to grow into a building – the kiosk was their original goal only – their growth has encouraged the Keiths to do more.
“We see it as a great opportunity to further our mission, in a different way, particularly at how we’re going to employee inside that cafe,” John said.
What that means is the inclusion of hiring those with mobility issues, mental impairments and more.
“Those folks that are marginalized, that are not always looked at for employment,” he said. “Those are the individuals that we really want to seek out and try to assist them in employment.”
Work is such a huge part of one’s identity, John said, and this group is one that is unemployed at an astounding rate, therefore, their goal is to help with that.
“One of the things we want to do is help overcome that stigma that we can and bring some people in that can really model that people of all abilities can be productive members of society and find identity, find worth in what they do,” he said.
Conversations with local organizations to make that happen, have already begun.
The Keiths plan to open the new location, starting with the drive through and work their way into the café, by February.
“It would be absolutely fantastic if the stars aligned,” John laughed, mentioning the amount of work that needs to be done to do that. “I think it’s going to be good. We’re super excited, super nervous and can’t wait to get over there and see what kind of opportunities avail themselves there.”
