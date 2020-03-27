THINK Coffee in Conway is hosting a giveback event on Saturday.
The business, owned by John and Jo Keith, often holds fundraisers to support organizations with a focus on special needs but this weekend, they're donating 10% of sales to help the City of Hope Outreach.
CoHO is a local organization that works with typically low-income families.
John said THINK Coffee helped out last year with the flooding and was able to give back to another organization in town.
"To kind of keep in that same vein, in times of crisis, we just want to help," he said.
Through the weekend fundraiser and money donated to CoHO, the nonprofit plans to focus on three primary areas for community renewal: education, housing and community development.
CoHO's immediate areas of focus around providing relief during the COVID-19 crisis include:
- Helping to provide meals through Conway Public Schools for those in need.
- Providing financial assistance in regards to rent and utilities.
- Helping to fund CDC approved hand-sewn face masks for health care workers.
"Help us make an impact by giving back big to this great organization that is working hard in our community to help families," THINK Coffee posted via its Facebook page.
John said with their current coffee-kiosk and new drive-thru window up and working in the Dave Ward location, they can do "social distancing with the best of them right now."
"Getting out of the house .. you can get in your car at your house and get out of your car at your house and never have to worry about breaking those social distance protocols," he said. "It's a no-brainer."
In line with that, not only will people still be able to follow the distancing guidelines, they'll also be helping their neighbors in need.
"I've said it before in so many things ... right now, it's so important that we love each other and we love each other well," John said. "We need to keep that going ... I'm hoping tomorrow can at least encourage people and push people to do more of that."
