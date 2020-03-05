It's been a week since THINK Coffee's John and Jo Keith opened their second location off Dave Ward.
"It's been good," John said. "We've been really well received. What's great is it's mostly new customers."
He said they're also seeing the loyal customers that live on that side of town more regularly, giving their west Conway population a closer coffee option.
The new addition is located at 2751 Dave Ward Drive in the building that was once Beebe’s Hamburgers and Hot Dogs.
“The bones of the place were actually really in good shape," John said. "We didn’t have to do a ton of demo. We did a lot of aesthetic changes.”
Since the coffee shop owner's announced their plans for expansion via Facebook in December 2019, their crew has worked to bring the new space to life with fresh coats of paint, wood designs on the walls — they even uncovered some original brick — creating a more rustic feel, which John said fits their style.
"It's going to be cool," he said.
The Keiths originally opened the THINK Coffee Kiosk off Harkrider in August 2018. While the business was never meant to grow into a building, John said their growth ultimately encouraged the couple to do more.
“We see it as a great opportunity to further our mission, in a different way, particularly at how we’re going to employ inside that cafe,” John told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Different than most coffee shops, the mission behind THINK was to open as a business that could give back to organizations and nonprofits in the community, who specifically serve those with special needs and their families – Jo’s inspiration behind the idea came from her son, Jacob, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, ADHD and is on the autism spectrum.
“I want to double that here,” John said. “That’s the idea.”
While the drive-through is already operational, the owners plan to open the café to sit-down customers and others by the latter part of next week with a larger grand-opening event around April.
"We’re excited about that because I think we’re going to do some, you know, our style, some big stuff around our give back with that," John said. "I’m looking forward to how this helps further the mission of THINK. Who we are and our purpose. I’m really excited to see how much we can give back with this [location]."
In addition, he said, he's ready to see the difference it makes in the lives of the employees he's planning on hiring; the inclusion of hiring those with mobility issues, mental impairments and more.
"It’s exciting, it's a ton of fun, it’s been stressful but at the end of the day, it’s super rewarding, just to see people’s lives changed," John said. "I’m really excited about the employment stuff we can do. I think that’s going to be the difference for THINK. Our giveback is a big game-changer for us … but the service that you get when you come in here, particularly, is going to be very unique."
John said they're set to start working with different groups across the community like Independent Living Services, the Conway Human Development Center and others to encourage those opportunities.
"Hopefully, we can be an inspiration to that and push that initiative because it’s very important," he said. "Work is such an important part of our lives.
"We derive so much identity and worth by what we do … most people take that for granted and they gripe about it. Whereas someone who has never had that opportunity or doesn’t have that experience … it’s a big deal for people. Not necessarily to just get a paycheck but to go out and work and provide value and feel like you’re contributing."
Overall, John said, he hopes THINK Coffee will serve as an inspiration to other employees across Conway and more to reevaluate the hiring processes to be more inclusive.
Right now, customers can drive-through the coffee addition from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. but John encouraged everyone to tune in to their social media pages for expanded hours coming soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.