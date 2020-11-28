With the holiday season underway and operating in a bizarre fashion due to COVID-19 restrictions, the things for which we are thankful this year may be different than in other years.
In 2020, many people are solely thankful that they have a home that provides shelter and comfort – even if the kitchen might not have the best countertops or the driveway is cracked. But what about those original hardwood floors or the unique crown molding? Those things are great, too!
Things that range from “having a home that offers shelter” to “soft towels” are legitimate items for which to give thanks in a time of uncertainty. Over the years, home experts have discussed online some of the things that make them thankful about their homes. Take a look and see if you might have these items on your thankfulness list – or if they’re worth adding!
Something that could elicit a feeling of thanks for some people is a sense of organization in your home. With more family members working and learning at home, keeping things in their designated place can make the household run smoother. With the tiny house movement in full swing – or at least a perceived change to Americans trying to live in a more minimalist way – being organized is perhaps even more important than ever.
For instance, in a 2017 blog on smartliving365.com, writer Kathy Gottberg said “purchasing a small (er) home in a more modest neighborhood allowed us to pay cash and go mortgage free. We know lots of others could do this if they were willing to scale down their lists of ‘must-haves’ and stop caring what others thought of them or their ‘lifestyle’.”
Other things for which she said she was thankful included using less energy, the decrease in amount of money spent on “stuff” to clutter personal space, the ease of cleaning and upkeep, and the ability to save funds for experiences (such as trips and investments).
On houzz.com, writer Neila Deen highlighted some things that may be small, but can bring much joy, such as an organized linen closet and plush white towels.
“When I was single and had the luxury of time, I enjoyed choosing the perfect-smelling hand soap for my home from a local apothecary. Now, as a busy mom and wife, I struggle to find the time even to order something all-natural and antibacterial online,” she said. “I decided to reinstate my previous indulgence, albeit in a way that works for my life now: I started ordering the yummy-smelling hand soaps I used to love. I now look forward to washing my hands, and the lingering, beautiful scent is once again a pleasure for me.”
A story on clarum.com – a homebuilder’s website from California – outlined some things about a home’s design that can make one feel thankful. For instance, rooms with natural light create a pleasant ambiance; energy-efficient windows cut down on energy costs and provide adequate insulation; and friendly outdoor spaces can give your family a place to get some fresh air.
On piperpartners.com – a real estate team in Ann Arbor, Michigan – a blog outlines some things about a home itself that can be part of a thankfulness list. The writer suggests that you think about what drew you to the home in the first place.
“What is the story of how you found your home and what got you to this place? Take the time to write this story down and tell it to someone.”
They also suggest taking a minute to notice the small things and think beyond the four walls. You might note the way the floorboards sound when a certain person walks across them, or perhaps the way your children sound when they laugh together in the play area.
“Often something little and mostly unnoticed can bring comfort and heartfelt joy,” the writer says.
A house is made a home by the family living within its walls. And as we begin the 2020 holiday season, it’s time to love your home – whether it’s something you’ve owned for 30 years, have just purchased, or are renting.
