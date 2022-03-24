Thorn Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at the Greenbrier United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. April 5. The church is located at No. 2 Tyler Street in Greenbrier. All those who have relatives or friends buried there are encouraged to attend this meeting. Also, there will be a cemetery decoration day on April 30. For additional information, please contact D. Ann Phillips at 501-398-7575 or Randy Garrett at 501-679-3001 or 501-328-7801.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Police beat 3/25/22
- Yesterdays 3/25/22
- Hendrix faculty, alumni co-author paper on global urban evolution
- Thorn Cemetery Association to meet
- Hendrix drops doubleheader at Huntingdon
- Van Horn: 'All games count the same'
- Spring break
- FBI warns of predators targeting boys with 'sextortion' schemes on social media
Most Popular
Articles
- Police beat 3/19/22
- CPD seizes more than half a million dollars worth of meth
- Ferdowsian seeks re-election on school board
- COSL announces Faulkner County tax auction
- Vilonia has successful farm-to-school program
- High-speed chase ends in arrest
- Police beat 3/22/22
- City approves application for $25 million grant for Connect Conway project
- CPSF inducts 5 at Hall of Honor gala
- Conway Regional announces next class of Family Medicine Residents
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Editorial cartoon (2)
- Vilonia has successful farm-to-school program (1)
- Campaign Encourages Students to Take the ACT Multiple Times (1)
- COSL announces Faulkner County tax auction (1)
- Sunday storms (1)
- Nancy Ann West (1)
- ‘The Batman’ is one of the best comic book movies ever made (1)
- New businesses coming to Conway (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.