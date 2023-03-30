Thorn Cemetery Association to meet
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 3:33 am
Thorn Cemetery Association to meet
Thorn Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at the Greenbrier United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. April 4.
The church is located at No. 2 Tyler Street in Greenbrier. All those who have relatives or friends buried there are encouraged to attend this meeting.
Also, there will be a cemetery decoration day on Saturday, April 29, 2023. For additional information, please contact D.Ann Phillips at 501-398-7575 or Randy Garrett at 501-679-3001 or 501-328-7801.
