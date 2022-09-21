The searing late afternoon heat didn’t deter from the fun as thousands of people lined the sidewalks in downtown Conway on Tuesday to watch the 84th annual Faulkner County Fair parade.
The parade started at 5 p.m. on Oak Street and ended on Main Street. Judi Lively, Bethlehem House executive director, was the parade’s Grand Marshal. The late Marie Hopkins, who died earlier this year at age 103, was the 2022 parade honoree.
Also Tuesday, the Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway opened at the Faulkner County Fair at the Conway Expo Center and Fairgrounds. The fair continues through Saturday.
The midway includes 30 rides for attendees to enjoy. Rides open at 4 p.m. each day and shut down at 10 p.m. through Thursday. They will be open until midnight Friday and Saturday. There is no admission charge for the midway, but armbands costing $30 are available for carnival rides. Additionally, individual ride tickets may be bought. There is a $5 parking fee at the fair.
Visit faulknercountyfair.net for a full schedule of events. Look for more fair coverage in future editions of the Log Cabin Democrat.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
