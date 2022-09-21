The searing late afternoon heat didn’t deter from the fun as thousands of people lined the sidewalks in downtown Conway on Tuesday to watch the 84th annual Faulkner County Fair parade.

The parade started at 5 p.m. on Oak Street and ended on Main Street. Judi Lively, Bethlehem House executive director, was the parade’s Grand Marshal. The late Marie Hopkins, who died earlier this year at age 103, was the 2022 parade honoree.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

