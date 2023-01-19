District officials and law enforcement deemed a tip that suggested a threat against Vilonia High School (VHS) on Tuesday was not credible, a Vilonia School District (VSD) official told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.

VHS received an “anonymous tip” on Tuesday morning “indicating a threat,” VSD announced in a statement released to the district’s website and social media pages a little after noon on Tuesday.

