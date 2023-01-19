District officials and law enforcement deemed a tip that suggested a threat against Vilonia High School (VHS) on Tuesday was not credible, a Vilonia School District (VSD) official told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
VHS received an “anonymous tip” on Tuesday morning “indicating a threat,” VSD announced in a statement released to the district’s website and social media pages a little after noon on Tuesday.
“The district followed lock-out procedures until an adequate evaluation of the threat could be conducted,” the VSD statement read.
In response to the threat, VHS had an increased police presence on Tuesday and VSD’s other campuses also instituted safety protocols.
“All district campuses will remain on high alert and follow protocols to ensure the safety of students,” the VSD statement read. “Thank you for supporting the district as we strive to continue with the education of our students and ensure a safe learning environment.”
This is the second straight week VHS has had to respond to a potential threat. On Jan. 12, VHS received a threat that provoked a police response on the district’s campuses. While the Vilonia Police Department investigated the threat, the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) patrolled the district’s parking lots, a statement by the FCSO read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.